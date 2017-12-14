Taylor Swift is sitting on top of the world with a record-breaking album, an upcoming tour and a blissful relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, but it took some stumbles for her to get there.

The 28-year-old Grammy winner’s close pal Todrick Hall opened up about their friendship — and Swift’s tougher times — in a new interview with The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on Thursday morning.

“I think she’s the happiest I’ve ever seen her. I love it,” he said. “There was a time last year … I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but she was dating someone — I never actually met this person — but I could just tell every time I would talk to her, she would hunch over.”

The Broadway star, 32, ended up sending Swift a “picture of her as Quasimodo” and warned his friend not to let a guy turn her into the fictional character born with a hunched back.

“I was like, ‘You cannot turn into Quasimodo for this guy. Every time you say his name, you hunch over,'” said Hall. “Now she’s so happy, standing up completely straight and so tall and so confident … I’m so, so happy for her.”

Hall also gushed about the “Gorgeous” singer, saying she “wears her heart on her sleeve.”

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Surprises Fans At Target Store To Buy Her New Album



“Every time I bring anyone around her to her house, she can’t even have a good time because she’s making sure everybody has water, ‘Do you need anything?'” says Hall. “If I fall asleep, she’s the first person to go get a blanket and put it over me and be like, ‘Buddy, like are you okay?’ I’m like, ‘You’re gonna be the best mom in the entire world.’ She’s just so thoughtful.”

Turning 28 years old on Wednesday, Swift thanked her fans for their support over the last year, which saw her big return to the public eye with her new album reputation after staying out of the spotlight for nine months.

“I love you guys so much … I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you,” she captioned a photo of herself on the Jingle Bell Ball stage in London, where Alwyn was spotted supporting her in the crowd. “Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour.”