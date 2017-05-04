Taylor Swift Resurfaces to Support Her Friends HAIM’s New Music in Instagram Post

Taylor Swift is breaking her social media silence to support her gal pals.

The 27-year-old, who has been virtually absent from social media for weeks, took to Instagram on Wednesday to show some love to the ladies of HAIM (sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim).

The “Bad Blood” singer shared a shot of the group’s latest single, “Want You Back,” with the caption: “On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time.”

Before that, Swift hadn’t posted on the social media site for two months, only doing so to congratulate her friend Lorde on her single “Green Light.”

On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️❗️ @haimtheband A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 3, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

The star has made only a few appearances, on social media and otherwise, in recent months. And she announced during an acoustic performance of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” in February that she would not be touring in 2017.

“By coming to this show tonight, you are attending 100 percent of this year’s tour dates,” she said between songs at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night pre-Super Bowl concert in Houston.

Swift appeared to slowly withdraw from the spotlight following the end of her relationship with Tom Hiddleston — the pair dated for three months.

Ed Sheeran Reveals His First Date With His Girlfriend Was Taylor Swift’s Fourth Of July Party

During their three-month courtship, the former love birds met each other’s parents, celebrated July 4th together at Swift’s annual star-studded bash and traveled around the world, enjoying PDA-filled trips to Italy, Australia and more.

Hiddleston, 36, revealed in the March issue of GQ that having such a public relationship took a toll on the couple.

“A relationship in the limelight… A relationship always takes work,” he said. “And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”