Twitter Praises Taylor Swift’s ‘Feminist Badassery’ After Judge Throws Out DJ’s Case

Taylor Swift scored a legal victory on Friday when a Denver judge dismissed the case brought against the pop star by former radio host David Mueller — and her win was met with celebration and admiration for Swift on Twitter.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez said on Friday in court Mueller has insufficient evidence to prove the pop star got him fired, PEOPLE confirmed. Swift got visibly emotional in the courtroom after the ruling.

Mueller had sought $3 million in damages, claiming Swift ruined his career when she accused him of groping her during a 2013 meet-and-greet. His case against Swift’s mother, Andrea, was not dismissed and Swift’s case against Mueller for sexual assault remains ongoing.

The 27-year-old Grammy-winner took the stand on Thursday to recount the “shocking” and “horrifying” incident, and her candid testimony drew support from celebs such as Lena Dunham and Nelly Furtado on Twitter. The praise for the singer continued on Friday following the news of the dismissal.

Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes wrote, “Y’all. I’m digging @taylorswift13 so hard right now for the feminist badassery.”

Y'all. I'm digging @taylorswift13 so hard right now for the feminist badassery. https://t.co/v4Fw18oNSV — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 12, 2017

See more reactions below.

I think I love Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/z3i1fXGeax — Ari Scott (@ariscott) August 12, 2017

taylor swift has ALWAYS shown how important it is to stand up for yourself when nobody else will — danielle (@taylucifersmith) August 12, 2017

Thank god. Thank you @taylorswift13 for your bravery 🙏🏽 https://t.co/DiBB88AwVM — k☕️| 11 days (@dwtsval8ie) August 11, 2017

I may not like things Taylor Swift has allegedly said or done BUT I do commend her for fighting back in court #TaylorSwiftTrial — B-R-I-Y (@BriyGilgeous) August 11, 2017

Number of women sexually assaulted in a year in America=>300k

Support for @taylorswift13 for standing up. https://t.co/2BSumdi5Sf — Dr. Angela Johnson (@ChasingtheMind) August 12, 2017

@taylorswift13 you have been so strong this week & are an incredible role model for women all over the world. sending my love❤️ — katie (@showyoufearless) August 12, 2017

#TaylorSwift is the classiest celebrity alive today. And, yes, women can do whatever they choose and any man who molests them is not a man. https://t.co/h22zqpXAdc — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 12, 2017

@taylorswift13 is displaying incredible strength & resilience right now. I hope she finds justice & gives other women courage to speak up — Chri$tine (@Lil_Vil) August 12, 2017

imagine spending what money you have left to sue taylor swift, making your sexual abuse + shittiness public, and having your case thrown out pic.twitter.com/aimBYA91EO — alyssa 🦈 (@gyIIenswifts) August 11, 2017

Not the biggest fan of Taylor Swift but I'm so enjoying the fact she is suing a man for $1 and the message it's sending. — Marlo Perry (@MarloPerry) August 12, 2017

Mueller first sued Swift in 2015, claiming he lost his job after the singer’s security team accused him of groping her butt during a meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center in June of 2013.

He denied the allegations and also accused his colleague of sexually assaulting the singer, but a rep for Swift told PEOPLE at the time that “the radio station was given evidence immediately after the incident” and “made their independent decision.”

One month later, the “Out of the Woods” singer countersued Mueller, saying in court papers he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

The jury is expected to rule on Swift’s counterclaim of sexual assault on Monday after closing statements are given by both sides.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com