Judge Dismisses DJ’s Lawsuit Against Taylor Swift

A Denver judge has dismissed the case brought against Taylor Swift by former radio host David Mueller who claimed the pop star essentially ruined his career.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez said on Friday in court Mueller has insufficient evidence to prove the pop star got him fired, PEOPLE confirms. Swift got visibly emotional in the courtroom after the ruling.

Mueller had sought $3 million in damages from Swift. His case against Swift’s mother, Andrea, was not dismissed and Swift’s case against Mueller for sexual assault remains ongoing.

Swift — who has been largely out of the spotlight in 2017 — took the stand on Thursday and reiterated multiple times Mueller grabbed her butt. “He stayed latched on my bare ass cheek as I lurched away from him, visibly uncomfortably,” Swift said. “The first couple of milliseconds, I thought it must be a mistake. I moved to the side very quickly.”

During his testimony, Mueller claimed his “hand came into contact with a part of her body … what seemed to be a ribcage or ribs.” Additionally, he said the accusations were “humiliating.”

Swift, 27, also testified that a “light switched off in my personality” after the incident. Her mom Andrea emotionally testified the day before that changes were made in regards to Swift’s tour meet-and-greets after the alleged assault.

“It’s absolutely shattered our trust. Our meet-and-greets are much smaller. We have metal detectors. We do background checks. It scared us really badly,” said Andrea in court.

Mueller first sued Swift in 2015, claiming he lost his job after the singer’s security team accused him of groping her butt during a meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center in June of 2013.

Mueller denied the allegations and also accused his colleague of sexually assaulting the singer, but a rep for Swift told PEOPLE at the time that “the radio station was given evidence immediately after the incident” and “made their independent decision.”

One month later, the “Out of the Woods” singer countersued Mueller, saying in court papers he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”