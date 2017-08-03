PEOPLE Explains: What to Know About the Upcoming Taylor Swift Groping Trial

For six months, Taylor Swift—one of the most high-profile stars in the world—has managed to stay largely under the radar. But on Monday in Denver, the Grammy winner will be back in the spotlight as she takes on radio talk show host David Mueller, who allegedly groped Swift, 27, during a pre-concert meet-and-greet when she was 23 years old.

Here are five things to know about the case and trial, which is expected to last nine days.

1. Mueller sued Swift first—two years after the alleged incident.

In September 2015, Mueller filed a lawsuit against Swift, claiming he lost his job after the singer’s security team accused him of groping her butt during a meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center on June 2, 2013. In his filing, Mueller also accused his colleague, Eddie Haskell, of sexually assaulting the singer. “The radio station was given evidence immediately after the incident. They made their independent decision,” a rep for Swift told PEOPLE at the time.

2. Swift countersued Mueller one month later.

Showing she’s not one to be messed with, Swift hit back at Mueller with a countersuit. “Ms. Swift knows exactly who committed the assault—it was Mueller—and she is not confused in the slightest about whether her long-term business acquaintance, Mr. Haskell, was the culprit,” read the countersuit. In the papers, Swift claimed Mueller and his girlfriend were participating in the meet-and-greet when Mueller “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

3. Swift is standing up for victims of sexual assault.

Though there is the option to settle, the “Shake It Off” singer is countersuing Mueller to prove a point. “Resolution of this Counterclaim will demonstrate that Mueller alone was the perpetrator of this humiliating and wrongful conduct targeted against Ms. Swift, and will serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts,” read her countersuit. Additionally, the star—who demanded a jury trial—will be donating any money she wins from the suit to “charitable organizations dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard,” she added in the filing.

4. Swift won’t be the only familiar face taking the stand.

The entertainer’s mother, Andrea Swift, is just as recognizable to Swifties as the singer herself. Andrea is listed on the names of witnesses planning to testify, and others in Swift’s circle who may be called include her photographer (who captured the photograph that allegedly shows the assault), her manager and bodyguard.

5. Getting a seat in the courtroom might be even harder than snagging one of Swift’s coveted concert tickets.

Only 32 seats—granted on a first-come, first-serve basis—will be held each day for the public, according to TMZ. There will also be an overflow room, and passes will be handed out to the first 32 people in line starting at 7 a.m. (fans can begin lining up an hour before).