Taylor Swift‘s lawyer hit back Wednesday at former radio show host David Mueller after he accused the star on the second day of their headline-making trial of costing him his job and ruining his reputation.

Mueller took the stand wearing a gray suit, beige shirt and navy tie and was questioned by Swift’s attorney, Doug Baldridge.

“They didn’t file a lawsuit against you in public, did they?” asked Baldridge, who suggested Mueller “rendered himself unemployable” by telling people in the radio industry about Swift’s allegations against him.

Balridge also added that Swift — who wore a cream-colored dress and black blazer and had her hair pulled back in a loose, wavy up-do — did not report the alleged incident to police at the time because she didn’t want it to go public or be reported by the media, nor did she or her team contact KYGO about the incident.

In his initial court filing, Mueller claimed he was approached by Swift’s security team after the incident. According to the court documents, Mueller claimed her security team accused him of touching her butt, then escorted him and his girlfriend out of the building. Two days later, he was fired from his job at KYGO.

Mueller acknowledged in court on Wednesday Swift, 27, and her team did not file a lawsuit against him at the time and said he didn’t know who released the photograph of him, his girlfriend and Swift from the meet-and-greet in 2013.

Swift’s lawyer argued the entertainer also had no impact on Mueller’s career stalling, saying the DJ had only sent packets containing his headshot, biography and audio samples to the top 20 radio markets following his dismissal from KYGO. Mueller admitted on the stand there were “around 200” radio markets in the U.S. where he could have sought work.

Mueller’s lawyer Gabe McFarland once again asked his client where his hand was moving towards when he posed for the photo with Swift. Mueller maintained his hand was in a fist, and thus he could not have groped her butt.

“I was several feet away from the girls — I’m sorry, ladies — and because I’m a larger man, I thought it best to close my hand so as to not poke Taylor,” he said on the stand.

Throughout Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday, Swift listened attentively with her hands clasped in her lap. She frequently made eye contact with Mueller and occasionally looked frustrated with his statements, shaking her head in disbelief.

On Tuesday, McFarland told the court Swift cost Mueller his “dream job” at KYGO. “Mueller has been hurt and wants his good name back and he wants to be fairly compensated for income he lost and ability to earn income in the future,” said McFarland.

Mueller first sued Swift in 2015, claiming he lost his job after the singer’s security team accused him of groping her butt during a meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center in June of 2013.

Mueller also accused his colleague then of sexually assaulting the singer, but a rep for Swift told PEOPLE that “the radio station was given evidence immediately after the incident” and “made their independent decision.”

One month later, the “Out of the Woods” singer countersued Mueller, saying in court papers he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

Swift — who has been largely out of the spotlight in 2017 — is expected to take the stand at some point throughout the nine-day trial.