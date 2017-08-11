Music
Taylor Swift Groping Trial: A Timeline of Everything That's Gone Down in Court
Swift stepped back into the spotlight to take on radio talk show host David Mueller, who allegedly groped her in 2013, in a nine-day trial
By Brianne Tracy•@BrianneTracy
THE BEGINNING
Mueller first sued Swift, 27, two years after the alleged incident, claiming he lost his job at Denver radio station 98.5 KYGO after the Grammy winner's security team accused him of groping her butt during a pre-concert meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center in June of 2013.
In his filing, Mueller also accused his colleague of sexually assaulting the singer, but a rep for Swift told PEOPLE at the time that “the radio station was given evidence immediately after the incident” and “made their independent decision.”
One month later, the singer proved she wasn't going to "Shake It Off" by countersuing Mueller, saying in court papers he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”
JURY SELECTION
According to the Associated Press, Swift was present in a Denver courtroom on Monday as potential jurors were asked questions. Mueller was also reportedly in attendance.
As a 15-page juror questionnaire released on Monday shows, potential jurors were asked whether they have “listened to Taylor Swift on the radio,” “watched any Taylor Swift video,” “read a blog, magazine, or other news reporting about Taylor Swift,” “purchased a Taylor Swift album,” “gone to a Taylor Swift concert or performance” and more in the last two years.
Ultimately, a total of eight jurors — two men and six women — were selected out of a group of 60 for the jury panel.
OPENING STATEMENTS
Swift's attorney Douglas Baldridge said Tuesday morning in his opening statements to the jury panel that the singer is "taking a stand for all women" and that "this is a case of sexual assault in the workplace."
“A woman is assaulted. She reports it and she gets sued … it doesn’t make sense,” added Swift’s lawyer. “She’s trying to tell people out there that you can say no when someone grabs you no matter who they are.”
After opening statements, Mueller was called to give his initial testimony. “My hand came into contact with a part of her body … what seemed to be a ribcage or ribs,” he said.
Swift’s lawyer said the star is asking for a $1 verdict because she’s “not trying to bankrupt this man.”
MUELLER TESTIFIES
On Tuesday, Mueller’s attorney Gabe McFarland said his client denies touching Swift inappropriately at a 2013 meet-and-greet in Colorado. He added that the star’s allegation cost Mueller his “dream job” at 98.5 KYGO radio.
“Mueller absolutely unequivocally denies he put his hand under her skirt and grabbed her bottom or touched her inappropriately,” McFarland said in court.
“My hand came into contact with a part of her body … what seemed to be a ribcage or ribs,” Mueller said during his testimony. He said that he did not mistake Swift’s ribs for her behind, adding that it’s a “humiliating thing to be accused of something that despicable.”
SWIFT'S MOTHER TAKES THE STAND
Andrea Swift, the pop star’s mother, took the stand Wednesday, detailing how she “wanted to vomit and cry” after her daughter told her about the alleged groping in 2013.
“I knew there was something horribly wrong in that picture,” Andrea said of the image taken when the alleged groping took place. “I know those eyes better than anybody. She was pulling away. She has that smile frozen on her face, but there’s something going on in her eyes. I just looked at it and I was sickened.”
Swift, was “really shaken, she was humiliated, she was horribly embarrassed because he grabbed her bare ass,” Andrea testified.
SWIFT TESTIFIES
Swift took the stand on Thursday, testifying for about an hour against Mueller.
“It was a definite grab, [a] very long grab,” Swift said in court. “It was long enough for me to be completely sure it was intentional.”
Afterwards, “a light switched off in my personality,” Swift said, and added that she “just looked at the floor. I couldn’t look at either of them (Mueller or his girlfriend at the time, Shannon Melcher), and I just said in monotone, ‘Thanks for coming.'”
When Swift was asked about how she reacted when she learned about Mueller’s termination, she said, “I didn’t have a reaction to a strange person I didn’t know losing his job...that was a product of his decisions, not mine."
She continued: “I don’t know anything about Mr. Mueller. I don’t know him. I think what he did was despicable, horrifying, shocking, but I don’t know him at all.”
