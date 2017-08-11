Taylor Swift Groping Trial: A Timeline of Everything That's Gone Down in Court

THE BEGINNING

Mueller first sued Swift, 27, two years after the alleged incident, claiming he lost his job at Denver radio station 98.5 KYGO after the Grammy winner's security team accused him of groping her butt during a pre-concert meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center in June of 2013.

In his filing, Mueller also accused his colleague of sexually assaulting the singer, but a rep for Swift told PEOPLE at the time that “the radio station was given evidence immediately after the incident” and “made their independent decision.”

One month later, the singer proved she wasn't going to "Shake It Off" by countersuing Mueller, saying in court papers he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”