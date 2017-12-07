The radio DJ ordered to pay a symbolic $1 to Taylor Swift after he groped her during a photo op said he mailed her the money last week.

David Mueller told the Associated Press that he sent Swift a Sacagawea coin and provided proof of payment to the outlet, which he said was sent on Nov. 28.

The former radio host previously told the AP he intended the coin to be a final jab at the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer as the Sacagawea dollar features a prominent female Native American.

“I mean if this is all about women’s rights. … It’s a little poke at them, a little bit,” he told the AP. “I mean, I think they made this into a publicity stunt, and this is my life.”

Mueller sued Swift claiming she falsely accused him of groping her. He sought up to $3 million in damages. When Swift countersued, a federal jury in Denver, Colorado, ruled in Swift’s favor.

Swift was named one of TIME‘s Person of the Year, and appeared on the cover as one of the “Silence Breakers” for speaking out about her assault. In the magazine story published Wednesday, Swift said she hadn’t received the dollar.

The singer told the magazine in the interview that she was tired of how court proceedings were going by the time she testified.

“I had already been in court all week and had to watch this man’s attorney bully, badger and harass my team including my mother over inane details and ridiculous minutiae, accusing them, and me, of lying,” Swift said.

She continued, “My mom was so upset after her cross-examination, she was physically too ill to come to court the day I was on the stand. I was angry. In that moment, I decided to forego any courtroom formalities and just answer the questions the way it happened. This man hadn’t considered any formalities when he assaulted me, and his lawyer didn’t hold back on my mom—why should I be polite? I’m told it was the most amount of times the word “a—” has ever been said in Colorado Federal Court.”

Swift’s straightforward testimony was lauded by many for its strength. When she was asked why the photos she’d taken with Mueller during the assault hadn’t shown evidence of wrongdoing, the singer simply said, “Because my a— is located at the back of my body.”