Taylor Swift Takes Fans Behind Closed Doors in ‘Gorgeous’ Video Diary

Taylor Swift is taking fans behind the scenes of her record-tying new song “Gorgeous.” In an almost 11-minute-long video diary — the latest exclusive release from her AT&T partnership — fans see Swift work through the arrangement on her guitar and piano over the course of several weeks.

The 1989 pop megastar filmed the clips herself, largely in her own home, as well as in the studio. (In the latter setting, the ever-elusive hitmaker Max Martin makes an appearance!) After, a lyric video for the dreamy track runs.

The entire clip is streaming above. Swift’s Reputation LP drops Nov. 10. So far she has shared “…Ready for It?” and “Look What Your Made Me Do.” Each of those tracks received Easter Egg-filled music videos.