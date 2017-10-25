Music
Cardi B, Lea Michele & More Lucky Humans Who Received Flowers from Taylor Swift
Flower power!
CARDI B
One day after Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" was knocked down to No. 3 on the Billboard charts, she sent flowers to the new history-making No. 1, Cardi B. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared a picture of the gift on Instagram, writing, "Sooo beautiful and lovely. Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers ... and I freaking love your music."
VICTORIA ARLEN
After Arlen danced to the singer's hit "Look What You Made Me Do" on Dancing with the Stars, Swift sent her flowers with a sweet note. "Victoria, you are incredible and I was so honored you danced to my song. I'm so inspired by you. Love, Taylor," Arlen, who turned 23 the day after the performance, read aloud after cohost Erin Andrews presented the Paralympian with the gift.
GRACE VANDERWAAL
When she auditioned for America's Got Talent, the singer-songwriter was dubbed "the next Taylor Swift" by judge Simon Cowell — a compliment she called "truly amazing." And by the looks of it, Swift agreed with that statement! After VanderWaal was crowned AGT's big winner in October 2016, the "Shake it Off" singer sent her some "mad love" — in the form of an oversized bouquet of assorted flowers.
CRAFTSY EMPLOYEES
The Swift fans at the office of Craftsy, a Denver crafting website, were gifted a bunch of bright bouquets from the singer following her Colorado trial in August. During the trial, Craftsy's staff publicly supported Swift by arranging Post-It notes in their office windows reflecting Swift's own lyrics back at her in a show of solidarity. "Supporting creative individuals is what we're all about," read the company's Instagram, captioning more than a handful of bouquets. "@taylorswift we're glad that our window messages brightened your days in Denver just as the flowers you sent are brightening ours!"
LEA MICHELE
The Mayor star's admission that she can't get enough of Swift's music was enough for the Grammy winner to send her flowers. "I love her. I was just talking to Emma Roberts about her the other day and we were reading the inside of her booklet for Red, and she has this amazing little excerpt she wrote inside about different kinds of love," Michele told PEOPLE. "She's really an amazing songwriter and her music is just the best girl music ever." As for Swift's response? The Reputation crooner's card in Michele's bouquet read: "Lea, You read the Red Album Booklet??!! You're the sweetest, the nicest, the coolest."
RIGHT SAID FRED
After sampling the British pop band's song "I'm Too Sexy" in "Look What You Made Me Do" — her first single off Reputation — Swift and co-writer Jack Antonoff sent Right Said Fred a note and flowers. The message read: "We love you and can't wait for a chance to celebrate with you!"
HER DANCERS
When a group of dancers agrees to star in a top-secret Swift music video, mum's most certainly the word — which is why Swift awarded her "Look What You Made Me Do" dancers with flowers following the video's premiere. "Thanks for keeping our secret," read Swift's note. "I'm so proud of it and I hope you will be too."
