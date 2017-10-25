Cardi B, Lea Michele & More Lucky Humans Who Received Flowers from Taylor Swift

LEA MICHELE

The Mayor star's admission that she can't get enough of Swift's music was enough for the Grammy winner to send her flowers. "I love her. I was just talking to Emma Roberts about her the other day and we were reading the inside of her booklet for Red, and she has this amazing little excerpt she wrote inside about different kinds of love," Michele told PEOPLE. "She's really an amazing songwriter and her music is just the best girl music ever." As for Swift's response? The Reputation crooner's card in Michele's bouquet read: "Lea, You read the Red Album Booklet??!! You're the sweetest, the nicest, the coolest."