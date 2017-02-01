Even Taylor Swift sings to the beat of her own drum!

In a video posted to Swift’s YouTube channel, the pop star and model bestie Gigi Hadid are riding in the car when Swift’s new tune with Zayn Mailk (Hadid’s boyfriend!) “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” pricks up their ears, and the carpool karaoke begins.

“First time listening to it on the radio. I’ve never heard it before!” Swift, 27, says at the beginning of the video before she and Hadid, 21, begin to serenade each other.

The highly anticipated visual compilation for their Fifty Shades Darker collaboration was released on Jan. 24.

Fifty Shades Darker, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, hits theaters Feb. 10.