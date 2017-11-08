Taylor Swift’s Friends Think Joe Alwyn ‘Could Definitely Be the One’: Source

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn‘s low-key romance continues to heat up.

“It’s a great relationship that everyone hopes will last. Joe could definitely be the one,” a Swift insider says of the singer and her actor beau.

In May, PEOPLE confirmed that Swift, 27, and Alwyn, 26, had been dating for months — and since news of their relationship went public, they’ve continued to keep it out of the spotlight, spending time in his native England and her homes in New York, Nashville and L.A.

“Their relationship is very different from Taylor’s past ones,” adds the insider. “They much prefer having dinner parties at home with friends than going out. Just like Taylor, Joe is a homebody. He loves being an actor but doesn’t like the celebrity part of it. It’s pretty special to find someone you’re on the same page with.”

Neither Swift nor Alwyn have spoken publicly about their romance. But at least three songs the Grammy winner’s new album Reputation — “Gorgeous,” “Call It What You Want,” and “…Ready For It?” — details their private life together.

During the bridge of the heartfelt “Call It What You Want,” Swift sings: “I want to wear his initial on a chain ’round my neck / Not because he owns me, but ’cause he really knows me / Which is more than they can say.”

Swift’s Reputation drops Friday.