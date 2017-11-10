Today, Taylor Swift‘s sixth studio album — Reputation — has its official release. We’ve been getting teases in the form of several singles (“Look What You Made Me Do,” “Call It What You Want” and “Gorgeous,” among others) for the past few months. Fans have been patiently waiting for three years. And after all those years, as you might imagine, they were …ready for it (get it?!)

So when the album drop did happen, there was chatter (quite a bit of it, in fact!) all over social media. Fans’ questions included: “Which song referenced the singer’s feud with Kanye West or her romance with actor Joe Alwyn?” “Which song is the standout from the album?” “Why isn’t the whole album available to stream on Spotify?” and more. Not to mention, people are just tweeting away in general excitement and frenzy.

Want proof? Just take a look at the oh-so-excited social media posts below.

People were pumped.

I CANT BELIEVE!!! LONG AWAITED AND HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ALBUM OF ALL TIME #reputation IS FINALLY ARRIVE!!! IM SO FREAKIN EXCITED BUT I WAS NOT #ReadyForIt!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/q2OvDsdIIj — Adhil Giwana (@adhilgiwana) November 10, 2017

I BOUGHT IT I BOUGHT IT I BOUGHT IT I BOUGHT IT AHHHHH OMG IT CAME WITH A SPECIAL REPUTATION BAG😍😍🔥🔥 #reputation @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/TDMNjA2OBc — Fares🇵🇸 (@FaresMonster) November 10, 2017

Y’all this Taylor cd is everything I never knew I needed 🔥🔥🔥😍❤️❤️#Reputation @taylorswift13 — Meredith Allen👸🏼 (@Meredithleigh15) November 10, 2017

Like, so excited they couldn’t type.

CANT BELIEBE REPUTSTIKN IS OUT — REPUTATION (@LauraFach13) November 10, 2017

They had no time for the haters.

Imagine exerting all of your effort into pretending reputation isn't an absolute masterpiece — Katie Cole (@katiecole19) November 10, 2017

Reputation is out now, let the hate begin — ⚠ Wilhelm❗🍟 (@NotUrBussnsBtch) November 10, 2017

Everyone had an opinion on what song was the best.

delicate is the best song from reputation. and that's the truth. pic.twitter.com/qf9WKYcKTP — Mark (@kellyreichardts) November 10, 2017

#dontblameme on #reputation may be THE LITERAL BEST SONG 😍😍😍much love for you @taylorswift13 — Jess Savy (@SavyMillard) November 10, 2017

Some were annoyed at life’s little annoyances (like, you know, work) getting in the way of their Taylor time.

Oooookkkayyy I'm just trying to listen to #reputation right noww like I don't have time for work I need to listen to this album — Isabella✌️ (@uBeautifulChild) November 10, 2017

I just want to lock myself in my room and dance to the entirety of reputation and then come out a glowing, confident, fearless lioness. I might be a little sweaty, but I will be a lioness. — Hannah "Badger" (@badger_hannah) November 10, 2017

When you have to be an adult and work on reputation release day but still need that boost pic.twitter.com/9HsrzmIO2y — Ashley (@ashley_8123) November 10, 2017

Others couldn’t listen to it because the album isn’t available on Spotify yet.

ok um firstly, i cant listen to reputation bc i dont have itunes. second, why does spotify not have it yet? by the time i listen to it the hype will be over and i'll be left out for fucks sake @Spotify WHERE IS REPUTATION??!! PLEASE I BEG YOU I NEED TO LISTEN TO IT THANKS — reputation (@tantrumswift) November 10, 2017

I CANT LISTEN TO REPUTATION RN BC I DONT HAVE THE ALBUM AND ITS NOT ON SPOTIFY AND I HAVE A JOB SO I CANT GET IT RIGHT NOW GAH — e (@e__kathleen) November 10, 2017

im pissed that reputation isnt streaming. 😒 — namamasko na tao 🎄 (@merrydrugden) November 10, 2017

And fans were really into the many songs that seemed to be dedicated to her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Joe Alwyn must've gave love to @taylorswift13 better than anyone else did because 'Reputation' is literally the best thing ever created — Randall Kate Farnam (@randall_farnam) November 10, 2017

And while some weren’t feeling the album…

whats reputation — vee 🌿 (@agustvee) November 10, 2017

Reputation is a ~*really good album*~ if your favorite song of all time is Paris Hilton's "Stars Are Blind" — Carrie Wittmer💉 (@carriesnotscary) November 10, 2017

…most fans were loving it.

REPUTATION SOLD 800,000 Copies In 1HOUR itunes I repeat

REPUTATION SOLD OVER 800,000 copies In 1 hour on iTunes #Repuation — #REPUTATION (@WANEGBT_stan) November 10, 2017

Wow ok #reputation is everything I've been waiting for — Maddie Herman (@maddieherman) November 10, 2017

@taylorswift13 no words for the authenticity, honesty, and sincerity of the unapologetic album #reputation Was that enough adjectives? 😍 — Matt Robinson (@RobinsonMatt07) November 10, 2017

Ok Reputation is amazing that is all. — Claire M. Herndon (@claireherndon) November 10, 2017

Reputation is a banger. It's my third time listening to the whole album and I'm getting more excited every time I listen to each song — NOEH ARETA (@johnxnoeh) November 10, 2017

Holy crap @taylorswift13 this album is🔥🔥🔥 I’m loving the new you!! #Reputation — Jenni Ward (@Jenni5Ward) November 10, 2017

Tell us: Have you listened to Reputation yet?