Today, Taylor Swift‘s sixth studio album — Reputation — has its official release. We’ve been getting teases in the form of several singles (“Look What You Made Me Do,” “Call It What You Want” and “Gorgeous,” among others) for the past few months. Fans have been patiently waiting for three years. And after all those years, as you might imagine, they were …ready for it (get it?!)
So when the album drop did happen, there was chatter (quite a bit of it, in fact!) all over social media. Fans’ questions included: “Which song referenced the singer’s feud with Kanye West or her romance with actor Joe Alwyn?” “Which song is the standout from the album?” “Why isn’t the whole album available to stream on Spotify?” and more. Not to mention, people are just tweeting away in general excitement and frenzy.
Want proof? Just take a look at the oh-so-excited social media posts below.
People were pumped.
Like, so excited they couldn’t type.
They had no time for the haters.
Everyone had an opinion on what song was the best.
Some were annoyed at life’s little annoyances (like, you know, work) getting in the way of their Taylor time.
Others couldn’t listen to it because the album isn’t available on Spotify yet.
And fans were really into the many songs that seemed to be dedicated to her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
And while some weren’t feeling the album…
…most fans were loving it.
Tell us: Have you listened to Reputation yet?