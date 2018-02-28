See Taylor Swift Dig Her Claws Into Falconry Class During Big Sur Getaway

Has Taylor Swift swapped her trademark snakes for birds of prey?

The pop superstar surprised guests at the Ventana resort in the scenic hills of Big Sur, California, recently when she was spotted getting back to nature on a woodsy excursion. Clad in an artfully torn grey sweatshirt, a fresh-faced and happy Swift posed with fans who were in attendance at the resort’s falconry class.

“Another highlight of our California adventure, running into @taylorswift during our Falcon Experience in a Big [Sur],” one fan captioned his photo. “She was sweet and ended up spending about 20 minutes with us and the majestic birds.”

Taylor swift was seen in the falcon experience yesterday! She had spent a lot of time with birds there pic.twitter.com/uiVd8ICcWT — teffyswift (@teffyswift89) February 28, 2018

According to the Ventana’s website, the 90-minute lesson on the “role of raptors in the Big Sur environment” includes a “hawk walk,” a flight demonstration, and even a “meet and greet” with one of the birds.

Jason Merritt/Getty; Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Surprises Fan During His Wedding

Swift’s fellow falcon enthusiasts shared a photo of the singer’s experience getting up close and personal with one bird — perched on her outstretched gloved arm.

A short time later, Swift was back to her very own wild ones — cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson.

The 28-year-old shared a hilarious video of the feline friends kicking back in their own unique — and very distinct — ways. While Meredith opted for a more refined recline, Olivia let it all hang out with her legs splayed in all directions.

“In this house, there is no correct or incorrect way to relax,” Swift, who has been in rehearsals for her upcoming reputation tour, captioned the clip on Instagram.