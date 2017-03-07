TOM HIDDLESTON

The actor, who dated Swift for three months in 2016, candidly discussed the whirlwind romance in the March 2017 issue of GQ. "Taylor is an amazing woman. She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time," he said, adding, "Of course it was real." Hiddleston went on to explain the much-buzzed about "I ♥ T.S." tank top he was photographed wearing at the singer's Fourth of July party. "The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?' And one of her friends said, 'I've got this.'" he recalled. "I just, I was surprised. I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing."

Hiddleston went on to explain that he and Swift opted to pursue a relationship, despite the challenges of media scrutiny. "So we decided to go out for dinner, we decided to travel," he told the magazine. "A relationship in the limelight … A relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it's not just the limelight. It's everything else."