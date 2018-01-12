Taylor Swift Makes Her 'Big Reputation' Known in Globetrotting Music Video for 'End Game'

Yeah, you’ve heard about her.

Taylor Swift proves, once again, that she knows how to make music magic with the brand new video for her hit single “End Game.”

Released in the early a.m. hours on Friday, the Joseph Kahn-directed clip features Swift living her best life across three countries, with scenes shot in Tokyo, Japan, Miami, Florida and London, England.

Appearing with Ed Sheeran and Future — who both feature on the upbeat track — Swift rides on a motorcycle, dances around on a double-decker bus in London and cavorts aboard on a yacht — all in an array of fun outfits, like a rainbow-striped sequin dress she previously sported in promotion of her album Reputation.

Swifties quickly spotted several easter eggs in the video including her favorite number 13 on the license plate of the G5 vehicle and the video game Snake which alluded to her snake motif. Also look closely during her scenes in Tokyo and you’ll discover the words Olivia, Meredith and End Game in Japanese characters.

Ahead of the video’s release, Swift teased fans with a few visuals from the clip released on Good Morning America.

The new video follows Swift’s sci-fi and anime-inspired music video for “…Ready for It?” The music video for her first Reputation single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” was released in August and featured Swift channeling her past selves and declaring the “old Taylor” dead.

2018 is already off to a busy start for Swift, who added new concert dates to her massive Reputation stadium tour amid mixed reports of ticket sales. The full run kicks off in Arizona on May 8 and concludes in Texas in the first week of October.