Taylor Swift Donates to RAINN During Sexual Assault Awareness Month After Groping Trial

Taylor Swift pledged to help sexual assault survivors after facing off against radio host David Mueller last summer during an emotional trial, and the star is sticking to her word.

On Thursday, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network thanked the 28-year-old singer on Twitter for “standing with survivors” and revealed she recently made a “generous donation” to the organization.

Thank you @TaylorSwift13 for always standing with survivors. Your generous donation this week during #SAAPM ensures that survivors and their loved ones get the help they need and deserve. — RAINN (@RAINN) April 5, 2018

“I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process,” Swift said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE after a jury ruled that Mueller had assaulted and battered her during a meet-and-greet photo session in 2013.

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves,” continued the statement.

Mueller first sued Swift in 2015, claiming he lost his job after the singer’s security team accused him of groping her butt during a meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center two years prior.

One month later, the “Out of the Woods” singer countersued Mueller, saying in court papers he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

Days after Swift’s courtroom victory, she chose to donate to friend and actress Mariska Hargitay‘s Joyful Heart Foundation.

“Taylor is aware of the Joyful Heart Foundation and follows our work,” Maile M. Zambuto, CEO of the Joyful Heart Foundation, told the Huffington Post on Wednesday. “Her team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors.”

“I hope that Taylor’s very public experience ― and her decision to speak out ― not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity,” said Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the hit NBC show Law & Order: SVU, at the time.