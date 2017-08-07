Taylor Swift is facing off in court this week against radio host David Mueller, who allegedly groped her when she was 23 years old.

According to the Associated Press, the 27-year-old Grammy winner — dressed in a white dress and black jacket — looked on in a Denver courtroom on Monday as potential jurors were asked questions. Mueller was also reportedly in attendance.

Swift and Mueller did not look at each other during the process, and Mueller had his “back turned to Swift, who sat at a nearby table with her mother, Andrea Swift, and their attorney,” reports the outlet.

The jury selection is expected to last through Tuesday, and a total of eight jurors will be selected out of a group of 60.

According to a 15-page juror questionnaire released on Monday, potential jurors were asked whether they have “listened to Taylor Swift on the radio,” “watched any Taylor Swift video,” “read a blog, magazine, or other news reporting about Taylor Swift,” “purchased a Taylor Swift album,” “gone to a Taylor Swift concert or performance” and more in the last two years.

Mueller first sued Swift two years after the alleged incident, claiming he lost his job after the singer’s security team accused him of groping her butt during a meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center in June of 2013.

Mueller also accused his colleague then of sexually assaulting the singer, but a rep for Swift told PEOPLE that “the radio station was given evidence immediately after the incident” and “made their independent decision.”

One month later, the “Out of the Woods” singer countersued Mueller, saying in court papers he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

Swift — who has been largely out of the spotlight in 2017 — is expected to take the stand at some point throughout the nine-day trial.

She revealed in her countersuit that any money she wins will be donated to “charitable organizations dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard.”