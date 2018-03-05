Taylor Swift has revealed that she will premiere the music video for”Delicate” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 11.

In contrast to her recent high-octane visuals, Swift made the big announcement in an adorably low-budget Instagram video shared Monday morning. As the reputation track plays in the background, the singer unfolds a piece of paper to display a handwritten message reading: “‘Delicate’ Music Video World Premiere Sunday, March 11. iHeartRadio Music Awards.”

“Delicate” will be the fourth track off of Swift’s latest album to get the music video treatment. The clip for “End Game,” featuring rapper Future and Ed Sheeran (a.k.a., the other half of “Sweeran”), dropped in January, while the videos for “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready for It” came in the fall.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT, and truTV. Hosted by DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin, the ceremony will feature performances by Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, and the Backstreet Boys.