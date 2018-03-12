Taylor Swift's 'Delicate' Video Stirs Up Controversy — and Her Fans Come to Her Defense

“Another day, another drama, drama.”
Though Taylor Swift is receiving tons of support from fans and friends after releasing her “Delicate” music video, the naysayers have also come out in full force on social media.
Some claimed that the Joseph Kahn-directed video ripped off Kenzo’s 2016 fragrance ad, which was directed by Spike Jonze and featured actress Margaret Qualley dancing so wildly that she threw out her neck.
Meanwhile, others accused Swift and Kahn of copying Sia’s music videos with Maddie Ziegler.
However, the star’s loyal Swifties quickly came to the entertainer’s defense. “Basically, Taylor didn’t copy sia’s work… She just did some contemporary. That’s all. You got no chill. No offense!” wrote one fan of Swift, who’s never been afraid to show off her moves at awards shows.
Others also pointed out Jonze was not the first to feature someone spontaneously breaking it down in a hotel.
After being largely under the radar for more than a year, Swift’s loved ones were thrilled to see her show off her goofy side and dance to her heart’s content in the music video, which was shot in downtown L.A. over the course of two days.
“It’s an amazing video- a pure artistic statement about constant scrutiny and the complexity of navigating public life. I’m so proud of her,” wrote Swift’s close friend and actress Lena Dunham on Twitter.
The video starts off with Swift doing interviews on a red carpet and taking selfies with fans at an event while being flanked by security guards. The singer is stealthily handed what turns out to be a magical note in the midst of all the chaos.
After realizing she’s become invisible, she celebrates by throwing off her shoes and shaking it off from the hotel bar to a subway station to the streets of L.A. in the pouring rain before heading into a bar to meet a mystery guest (our bet’s on boyfriend Joe Alwyn!).