Taylor Swift's 'Delicate' Video Stirs Up Controversy — and Her Fans Come to Her Defense

“Another day, another drama, drama.”

Though Taylor Swift is receiving tons of support from fans and friends after releasing her “Delicate” music video, the naysayers have also come out in full force on social media.

Some claimed that the Joseph Kahn-directed video ripped off Kenzo’s 2016 fragrance ad, which was directed by Spike Jonze and featured actress Margaret Qualley dancing so wildly that she threw out her neck.

taylor swift's "delicate" video is a poor man's version of spike jonze's ad for Kenzo, this bop deserved more pic.twitter.com/39Ub99bKqc — christina.jpg (@wtfcylon) March 12, 2018

spike jonze’s kenzo ad talking to taylor’s music video for delicate pic.twitter.com/kejh4FdY4i — ellie (@franceshahh) March 12, 2018

Meanwhile, others accused Swift and Kahn of copying Sia’s music videos with Maddie Ziegler.

Is it just me or did Taylor swift steal Sia's Matty Ziegler's dance moves in that new video delicate? What's up with that? Sia's choreographer better have gotten paid! — kri8tiv n8tivz (@kri8tivn8tivz) March 12, 2018

Y’all know I LOVE taylor swift but that music video felt like a failed Sia audition…painful. — autumn bell (@autumnrbell) March 12, 2018

is taylor trying to be sia in her new video sksjsjsj — lulu #NEVERAGAIN (@keegslovechild) March 12, 2018

However, the star’s loyal Swifties quickly came to the entertainer’s defense. “Basically, Taylor didn’t copy sia’s work… She just did some contemporary. That’s all. You got no chill. No offense!” wrote one fan of Swift, who’s never been afraid to show off her moves at awards shows.

Basically, Taylor didn't copy sia's work… She just did some contemporary. That's all. You got no chill. No offense! — Fattycat (@Im_Sh000k) March 12, 2018

Others also pointed out Jonze was not the first to feature someone spontaneously breaking it down in a hotel.

Simmer down re: @taylorswift13 #DelicateMusicVideo ripping off a Spike Jonze Kenzo ad. Dejected people suddenly dancing in a hotel was already mastered by Christopher Walken in the Jonze-directed Weapon of Choice video. Jonze already ripped himself off: https://t.co/iNzpGM3Eqz — Kate Coyne (@KatePeople) March 12, 2018

After being largely under the radar for more than a year, Swift’s loved ones were thrilled to see her show off her goofy side and dance to her heart’s content in the music video, which was shot in downtown L.A. over the course of two days.

“It’s an amazing video- a pure artistic statement about constant scrutiny and the complexity of navigating public life. I’m so proud of her,” wrote Swift’s close friend and actress Lena Dunham on Twitter.

The video starts off with Swift doing interviews on a red carpet and taking selfies with fans at an event while being flanked by security guards. The singer is stealthily handed what turns out to be a magical note in the midst of all the chaos.

After realizing she’s become invisible, she celebrates by throwing off her shoes and shaking it off from the hotel bar to a subway station to the streets of L.A. in the pouring rain before heading into a bar to meet a mystery guest (our bet’s on boyfriend Joe Alwyn!).