Watch Taylor Swift Show Off Her Dance Moves Throughout Downtown L.A. in 'Delicate' Music Video

The old Taylor Swift isn’t dead after all.

The 28-year-old singer premiered the music video for her new single “Delicate” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, and fans get to see her goofy side — and signature dance moves.

The video starts off with Swift doing interviews on a red carpet and taking selfies with fans at an event while being flanked by security guards. The singer is stealthily handed what turns out to be a magical note in the midst of all the chaos.

Shortly after, the star realizes she’s suddenly become invisible and celebrates by throwing off her shoes and dancing to her heart’s content — including shaking it off on top of the hotel bar.

She continues breaking it down as she moves into a subway station, splashes in the rain and even does the splits on a car.

Swift then heads into the Golden Gopher bar in L.A., which seems to be a reference to her lyric “dive bar on the east side.” As she holds the magical note in her hand, it dissolves and the other patrons are again able to see her.

However, the singer appears to focus on an unseen guest (our bet’s on boyfriend Joe Alwyn!) and smiles serenely at the end of the video.

“Hey guys, I just wanted to thank you so much for this award and to the fans for everything you have done and always do and continue to do. You’re the best,” she said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech for female of the year.

The music video was shot over two nights in downtown Los Angeles and features historic landmarks including the Los Angeles Theatre and Millenium Biltmore Hotel.

The love song is one of the most intimate tracks off Swift’s record-breaking album reputation, and fans have speculated it was written about the beginning of her romance with her British actor boyfriend, 27.

“This ain’t for the best / My reputation’s never been worse, so / You must like me for me,” Swift — who was photographed hiking with Alwyn this week in Malibu — sings at the start of the song.

She also seems to reference Alwyn’s blue eyes in the line “Oh damn, never seen that color blue” and his U.K. roots with the lyrics “Do the girls back home touch you like I do?”

Before the video premiered on the show, Swift surprised a fan by dropping into her Instagram live. “My fam says hi – it’s Austin’s birthday !!” wrote the star about her younger brother.

“BABY C ON I HAVE TO GO WATCH THIS I LOVE YOU GUYS BYE,” she added about pal Camila Cabello’s performance.

Earlier this week, director Joseph Kahn — who’s been at the helm of many of Swift’s biggest music videos including “Bad Blood,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Blank Space” and more — gave clues about the themes behind the “Delicate” music video.

“It’s going to be unexpected and it’s going to be grand,” he told E! News. “I can’t get into too much detail. The need is love and the expression of it. And it’s not about flowers. People have been sending me ideas, and generally it’s like flowers or pink dresses or blue skies … I think I have a plan here to address that, but it’s completely unexpected.”

On Monday, Swift announced her new music video with a surprisingly simple video on her social media accounts. As the track played in the background, the singer unfolded a piece of paper to display a handwritten message reading: “‘Delicate’ Music Video World Premiere Sunday, March 11. iHeartRadio Music Awards.”

The iHeartRadio Music Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT and truTV.