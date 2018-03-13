Taylor Swift Bares Her Abs in 'Delicate' Music Video Behind-the-Scenes Clip

En pointe!

Two days after premiering the dance-filled music video for her new single “Delicate,” Taylor Swift showed her fans just how hard she worked at perfecting the choreography.

“Delicate Music Video Dance Rehearsal Part 1,” she captioned a clip on Instagram showing her practicing in a dance studio.

Dressed in head-to-toe black, the star — with a huge smile on her face — bares her abs as she shimmies, twirls and works on some ballet movements.

In a second clip, the entertainer works on her dance routine performed in the rain which includes an impressive split done on top of a car.

The “Delicate” music video starts off with Swift, 28, doing interviews on a red carpet and taking selfies with fans at an event while being flanked by security guards. The singer is stealthily handed what turns out to be a magical note in the midst of all the chaos.

Shortly after, the star realizes she’s suddenly become invisible and celebrates by throwing off her shoes and dancing to her heart’s content — including shaking it off on top of the hotel bar.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift/Instagram

She continues breaking it down as she moves into a subway station, splashes in the rain and even does the splits on a car. At one point, Swift passes by Joe’s Deli (likely a special nod to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 27, who inspired the track).

Swift then heads into the Golden Gopher bar in L.A., which seems to be a reference to her lyric “dive bar on the east side.” As she holds the magical note in her hand, it dissolves and the other patrons are again able to see her.

Taylor Swift "Delicate" music video Taylor Swift/VEVO

However, the singer appears to focus on an unseen guest (our bet’s on Alwyn!) and smiles serenely at the end of the video.

The music video was shot over two nights in downtown Los Angeles and features historic landmarks including the Los Angeles Theatre and Millennium Biltmore Hotel.