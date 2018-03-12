Taylor Swift's BFFs Gigi Hadid, Kelsea Ballerini and Lena Dunham Gush About 'Delicate' Video

Swifties are still freaking out over Taylor Swift‘s “Delicate” music video after it premiered Sunday night — and so are her famous friends.

The 28-year-old star seemingly addresses the downsides of fame in the video, which shows her dancing to her heart’s content throughout downtown Los Angeles as she suddenly becomes invisible — and safe from public scrutiny — for several minutes.

For more than a year Swift has remained largely under the radar, surfacing only briefly for Saturday Night Live and a few concerts around the holidays shortly after the release of her record-breaking album reputation.

Taylor Swift in "Delicate" music video Taylor Swift/VEVO

“It’s an amazing video- a pure artistic statement about constant scrutiny and the complexity of navigating public life. I’m so proud of her,” Swift’s close friend and actress Lena Dunham wrote on Twitter.

It’s an amazing video- a pure artistic statement about constant scrutiny and the complexity of navigating public life. I’m so proud of her. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) March 12, 2018

Swift also shows off her goofy side in the video, including pulling faces and trying out dance moves that her fans have embraced (and critics have ridiculed) her for throughout her career.

“This is my favorite version of you I am obsessed with this,” country star Kelsea Ballerini responded on Twitter.

Another longtime friend, model Gigi Hadid, also supported Swift on Monday, saying on Twitter that the video was “liberating to watch and perfectly symbolic of the last year.”

Liberating to watch and perfectly symbolic of the last year .. ❤️

Made my heart happy 🙂 x

bravo @JosephKahn — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) March 12, 2018

Director Joseph Kahn — who has been at the helm of many of Swift’s biggest videos, including “Bad Blood,” “Look What You Made Me Do” and “End Game” — revealed that Swift’s moves weren’t just for the cameras.

The joy of Taylor dancing in the rain is real. In the freezing cold, she loved doing that. #DelicateMusicVideo — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) March 12, 2018

“The joy of Taylor dancing in the rain is real. In the freezing cold, she loved doing that,” he wrote on Twitter.