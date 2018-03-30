Taylor Swift Defends Hayley Kiyoko After Fans Bash Her for Saying She Only Sings About Men

Taylor Swift is standing up for her fellow female artists.

After Hayley Kiyoko was attacked on social media for name-checking Swift while speaking out about her struggles in the music industry, the “Delicate” singer defended the singer-songwriter on Tumblr.

“I’ve had several music industry execs say ‘You’re doing another music video about girls? I literally looked at them and was like, um, yeah … Taylor Swift sings about men in every single song and video, and no one complains that she’s unoriginal,” Kiyoko — who’s outspoken about her sexuality — told Refinery29 in a new interview released Friday.

Taylor Swift; Haley Kiyoko Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“I’m not over-sexualizing my music. I make out with women because I love women, not because I’m trying to be sexy. That’s not to turn heads — that’s my life.”

After the interview was released, some fans accused 26-year-old Kiyoko (whose debut album Expectations is available now) of bashing Swift for writing about her relationships — but the superstar, 28, quickly came to her defense.

“We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I’ve never encountered homophobia and she has,” wrote Swift on Tumblr while replying to a fan. “It’s her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests.”

Meanwhile, a Swiftie pointed out Kiyoko was “just defending her choice for wanting to make videos with female love interests.”

“It actually is very similar to when Taylor back in 2014/2015 would say in interviews how she believes people are sexist when they call her out for writing about her exes but don’t call out people like Ed Sheeran or Bruno Mars for writing about theirs,” wrote the fan. “Hayley appears to be doing the same.”

Indeed, the reputation singer previously hit back at critics while promoting her 1989 album, saying those who claim she only writes about her exes are taking a “very sexist angle.”

“You’re going to have people who are going to say, ‘Oh, you know, like, she just writes songs about her ex-boyfriends,'” she previously said. “No one says that about Ed Sheeran. No one says that about Bruno Mars. They’re all writing songs about their exes, their current girlfriends, their love life, and no one raises the red flag there.”