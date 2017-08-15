Deejay Stands By Claims He Didn’t Grope Taylor Swift After Losing Lawsuit: ‘I Didn’t Do What They Say I Did’

Former radio show host David Mueller is standing by claims that he did not assault Taylor Swift – despite a judge’s ruling that he grabbed the star’s butt in 2013.

“I didn’t do what they say I did. I didn’t do it. I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt and I can pass a polygraph [test],” Mueller told ABC News following Monday’s court ruling.

A judge ruled in Swift’s favor on Monday, declaring that Mueller assaulted and battered Swift at a meet-and-greet photo session at the Pepsi Center in June 2013. Swift was awarded her $1 verdict on Monday after a six-day, headline-making trial.

Although it is unclear when Mueller gave the interview, he has long denied the accusations against him. He addressed the photo that has become the sole source of evidence in the case, explaining why his hand appears to be on Swift’s buttocks.

“I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t invited to be in the photo. I just moved into the shot the best I could,” he told ABC.

Mueller first sued Swift in 2015 for $3 million, claiming her accusation cost him his job. One month later, the singer countersued Mueller, saying in court papers he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

A judge dismissed his suit last week. But Mueller told ABC that he never wanted money, he simply wanted a letter from Swift absolving him of any wrongdoing.

“I asked for something in writing which stated that there was a misunderstanding,” he explained. “And I can take that and possibly convince someone at a radio station to hire me.”

WATCH: Taylor Swift hopes verdict inspires assault victims: https://t.co/7f01bAs1ET pic.twitter.com/2XPBUiFLnZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 15, 2017

Swift’s bodyguard and photographer testified that they saw Mueller touch Swift inappropriately, but the deejay claimed his hand came in contact with what “seemed to be [Swift’s] ribcage or ribs.”

“It was a definite grab, [a] very long grab. It was long enough for me to be completely sure it was intentional,” Swift testified last week. “He stayed latched on my bare ass cheek as I lurched away from him, visibly uncomfortably.”

After Monday’s ruling, Swift released a statement, in which she vowed to make donations “to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she said in the statement obtained by PEOPLE. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard.”