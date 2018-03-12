Presenting ... A Complete History of Taylor Swift's Most Influential Dance Moves

Over the course of her long and storied career, we’ve watched Taylor Swift evolve from goofy awards show raver to sexy music video vixen. Indeed, she’s mastered everything from the seat dance to the dramatic point and the superstar shimmy.

And the best part about Swiftian dance moves, much like her irresistibly charming lyrics, is that they’re relatable. We can all imitate her choreography, whether we’re living it up on a Saturday night out or singing into our hairbrushes in our bedrooms.

So the next time you feel like rocking it out, just remember these foolproof steps:

The Squatted Foot Tap:



An essential part of any fitness routine, really.

The Car Hood Split:



Must be performed in the rain.

The Sexy Snake:



Perhaps a little too risqué for the old Taylor, but right on point for the new Taylor.

The Strut and Pose:



Adoring squad optional based on availability.

The Bunny Hop:



For when you really want to tune into your animalistic instinct.

The Reason to Lay Down:



You try doing a worldwide arena tour and not getting horizontal every once in awhile.

The ‘My Hips Don’t Lie’:



Shakira, eat your heart out.

The Hair Flip:



Perfect for: highlighting the way the song builds dramatically at the bridge, expressing how you’re feeling all of the feelings, catching the attention of the fella over there with the hella good hair.

The Point:



How else will people know to pay attention to your killer dance moves?

The ‘I Might Have a Headache’:



And the only remedy is dancing like it’s your last opportunity to do so, of course.

The ‘Acting Out the Words of the Song’:



We don’t want to live in a world where people don’t pantomime tiny phones when they sing along to “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

The Arm Sweep:



Warning: Save this one for only your most dramatic sing-alongs. This is a move that represents overwhelming emotion and important key changes.

The Jump and Twirl:



A Swift signature, for when you feel like spinning like a girl in a brand new dress, or when the excitement of headlining an arena tour gets overwhelming.

The ‘Coordinated Awkwardness’:



Because nothing says “friendship” like breaking out your carefully choreographed arm-dancing routine in front of all the cool kids. (You’re definitely having more fun than them, for the record.)

The … Whatever This Move Is:



We have to give our girl T. Swift credit where credit is due – nobody lives out the mantra “dance like nobody’s watching” quite like her.