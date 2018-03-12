Presenting ... A Complete History of Taylor Swift's Most Influential Dance Moves

Lydia Price and Julia Emmanuele
March 12, 2018 03:15 PM

Over the course of her long and storied career, we’ve watched Taylor Swift evolve from goofy awards show raver to sexy music video vixen. Indeed, she’s mastered everything from the seat dance to the dramatic point and the superstar shimmy.

And the best part about Swiftian dance moves, much like her irresistibly charming lyrics, is that they’re relatable. We can all imitate her choreography, whether we’re living it up on a Saturday night out or singing into our hairbrushes in our bedrooms.

So the next time you feel like rocking it out, just remember these foolproof steps:

The Squatted Foot Tap:
Taylor Swift GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

An essential part of any fitness routine, really.

The Car Hood Split:
Delicate GIF by Taylor Swift - Find & Share on GIPHY

Must be performed in the rain.

The Sexy Snake:
Taylor Swift Dance GIF by Saturday Night Live - Find & Share on GIPHY

Perhaps a little too risqué for the old Taylor, but right on point for the new Taylor.

The Strut and Pose:
2017 MTV Video Music Awards GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Adoring squad optional based on availability.

The Bunny Hop:
Taylor Swift Dancing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

For when you really want to tune into your animalistic instinct.

The Reason to Lay Down:
Taylor Swift GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

You try doing a worldwide arena tour and not getting horizontal every once in awhile.

The ‘My Hips Don’t Lie’:
Taylor Swift GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Shakira, eat your heart out.

The Hair Flip:
Taylor Swift Dancing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Perfect for: highlighting the way the song builds dramatically at the bridge, expressing how you’re feeling all of the feelings, catching the attention of the fella over there with the hella good hair.

The Point:
22 GIF by Taylor Swift - Find & Share on GIPHY

How else will people know to pay attention to your killer dance moves?

The ‘I Might Have a Headache’:
22 GIF by Taylor Swift - Find & Share on GIPHY

And the only remedy is dancing like it’s your last opportunity to do so, of course.

The ‘Acting Out the Words of the Song’:
Taylor Swift Quote GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

We don’t want to live in a world where people don’t pantomime tiny phones when they sing along to “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

The Arm Sweep:
Music Video Footage GIF by Taylor Swift - Find & Share on GIPHY

Warning: Save this one for only your most dramatic sing-alongs. This is a move that represents overwhelming emotion and important key changes.

The Jump and Twirl:
Taylor Swift GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

A Swift signature, for when you feel like spinning like a girl in a brand new dress, or when the excitement of headlining an arena tour gets overwhelming.

The ‘Coordinated Awkwardness’:
Taylor Swift Dancing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Because nothing says “friendship” like breaking out your carefully choreographed arm-dancing routine in front of all the cool kids. (You’re definitely having more fun than them, for the record.)

The … Whatever This Move Is:
Taylor Swift Dancing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

We have to give our girl T. Swift credit where credit is due – nobody lives out the mantra “dance like nobody’s watching” quite like her.

