Taylor Swift’s Strongest Courtroom Clapbacks from Her Groping Trial Testimony

McFarland asked about Swift's reaction to the news that Mueller lost his job with his employer, the radio network KYGO.

“I didn’t have a reaction to a strange person I didn’t know losing his job," she replied. "I’m not going to let you or your client make me feel in any way that this is my fault. Here we are years later, and I’m being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are the product of his decisions—not mine.”