Taylor Swift Groping Trial: A Timeline of Everything That's Happened in Court
Taylor Swift’s Strongest Courtroom Clapbacks from Her Groping Trial Testimony
The singer gave a confident testimony in the trial against DJ David Mueller, whom she accuses of inappropriately touching during a 2013 meet-and-greet
By Jordan Runtagh•@jordanruntagh
"It's very simple. You stand there and take a photo. This was not an action shot," explained Swift as radio DJ David Mueller's attorney Gabriel McFarland asked about the specifics of meet-and-greets. It was during one such event in June 2013 that Mueller allegedly grabbed Swift's backside as a photo was taken.
“We got into a photo formation," Swift said of meeting Mueller, who also posed with his girlfriend at the time. "It’s really easy; you just stand there. I’ve experienced every degree of an awkward first encounter...He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my arm…he grabbed my bare ass."
McFarland raised the point that Swift could have called the authorities immediately after the incident took place. "Yes, and your client could have taken a normal photo with me," she replied.
When asked why the photo taken at the meet-and-greet at the time of the alleged incident does show her skirt ruffled in the front: “Because my ass is located on the back of my body.”
When McFarland questioned why no one saw Mueller grabbing Swift, she provided a logical explanation: “The only person who would have a direct eye line is someone laying underneath my skirt, and we didn’t have anyone positioned there.”
“It happened to me. He had a handful of my ass. It happened to me. I know it was him,” Swift said of Mueller. “I didn’t need a picture. I could have picked him out of a line of a thousand…this is not alleged. I don’t need you to grill me about the tiny details of this photograph. You can ask me a million questions about it and I'm never going to say anything different."
McFarland asked if Swift was critical of her bodyguard for not stopping the alleged unwanted contact. “No, I am critical of your client for sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my bare ass,” she responded.
McFarland asked about Swift's reaction to the news that Mueller lost his job with his employer, the radio network KYGO.
“I didn’t have a reaction to a strange person I didn’t know losing his job," she replied. "I’m not going to let you or your client make me feel in any way that this is my fault. Here we are years later, and I’m being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are the product of his decisions—not mine.”
“Have you ever watched police shows?” McFarland asked Swift.
“Yes!” Swift said. “I named my cat after Detective Olivia Benson from Law & Order: SVU,” she said.
