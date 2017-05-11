Inside Taylor Swift’s ‘Conscious Choice’ to Disappear and Focus on Her New Music

Just like she sings on 1989, Taylor Swift knows all the places she won’t be found.

After giving a splashy performance at a pre-Super Bowl party in February, the star went underground, only popping up on Instagram to support her pals Lorde and HAIM.

“Taylor made the conscious choice to disappear,” says a source. “She was feeling overexposed and like things were almost spiraling out of control. She’s being low-key and secretive [right now] because it makes her happy.”

Though she’d previously released albums every two years, Swift told Vogue in 2016 she “was going to live my life a little bit without the pressure on myself to create something” and focus on some short-term goals, like learning how to make a “good drink” and getting CPR-certified.

The “Shake It Off” singer — who wrote Little Big Town’s “Better Man” last year and released her hit song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (with Zayn Malik) for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack in January — is also back to work on new music and “is very excited about her new album,” adds the source. “She can’t wait to share with her fans later this year.”

While her high-profile romance with Tom Hiddleston made headlines last summer, the Grammy winner’s otherwise indeed been largely out of the spotlight. Over the last few months, Swift’s “surrounded herself with close friends who support her,” says the source. “She seems very happy.”