Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift!

The pop star celebrated her 28th birthday on Wednesday with well-wishes from her famous squad members and loyal Swifties, later thanking them on Instagram with a sweet caption and a photo of her performing at the Jingle Bell Ball in London over the weekend.

“I love you guys so much,” Swift said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour.”

On her birthday, Swift gifted fans with the dates of her upcoming tour of the chart-topping album reputation, asking: “Are you ready for it?” Swift’s reputation tour kicks off in the spring with 33 stops in North America, and tickets went on sale Wednesday.

“I love you guys so much. Thank you for making this, what an amazing way to start my birthday,” Swift wrote on Tumblr Wednesday morning, thanking her fans for making a video montage.

2017 has been a whirlwind year for Swift with many ups, including her romance with actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn in addition to the release of her sixth studio album in November.

The couple dated secretly for months before their relationship was revealed in May, and since news of their relationship went public, they’ve continued to keep it out of the spotlight, spending time in his native England and her homes in New York, Nashville and L.A.

Neither Swift nor Alwyn has spoken publicly about their romance but at least three songs the Grammy winner’s new album reputation — “Gorgeous,” “Call It What You Want,” and “…Ready For It?” — details their private life together.

At the Jingle Bell Ball in London, Swift and Alwyn sent fans into a frenzy after the pair showed off rare PDA.

“[Taylor] has been more busy with work and traveling, but Joe continues to be supportive and great,” a Swift source told PEOPLE. The duo are planning to spend the holidays together.

When the Grammy winner heads out on tour next year, “Joe will travel with her as much as possible,” adds the source. “Taylor is still very happy with him.”