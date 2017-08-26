Taylor Swift Opens Up About Her Haters in 'Look What You Made Me Do,' Plus More Music Artists Who Addressed Their Famous Feuds 

KATY PERRY & TAYLOR SWIFT

Current status: Not on talking terms

Swift and Perry battled each other for years, though neither party criticized the other by name. Before this year, Swift came closest during a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone. "For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not," Swift said at the time. "She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?' " At the time, Swift added of the then-unnamed artist, "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."

While promoting her album, Witness, Perry opened up more than once about her current dynamic with Swift, lavishing the fellow singer with well wishes. In a 2017 interview with Australia's Today show, Perry was asked, once again, about her relationship with Swift. Again, she extended a message of forgiveness. "I mean, I love her, I always have," Perry told the interviewer. "We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.' "

Swift has not yet responded to any one of Perry's multiple blessings or offers of forgiveness — that is, if you don't count her latest single, "Look What You Made Me Do," which seems to show Swift take on quite a number of her haters.