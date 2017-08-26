Taylor Swift Opens Up About Her Haters in 'Look What You Made Me Do,' Plus More Music Artists Who Addressed Their Famous Feuds 

Music
TAYLOR SWIFT & KANYE WEST
Current status: Not friends
Back in 2016, Swift posted a response on her Instagram following Kim Kardashian West's release of Snapchat video clips documenting her rapper-husband's phone call with the pop star. Swift seemingly revisited the moment after taking her 8-month hiatus in her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," released in August 2017. Though she again doesn't mention the rapper by name, fans immediately latched onto a reference to a "tilted stage," which West used during his Saint Pablo tour. "I don't like your little games / Don't like your tilted stage," sings Swift on the dark, biting track. "The role you made me play / Of the fool, no, I don't like you."
2 of 9
KATY PERRY & CALVIN HARRIS
Current status: Friends and collaborators
In 2011, Perry and Harris exchanged words on Twitter after Harris pulled out of Perry's U.K. tour dates. In addition, Perry seemingly responded to drama between Harris and Swift regarding the former couple's collaboration on his 2016 single "This Is What You Came For." However, the pair decided to set their differences aside to work together on the deejay's hit song, "Feels," in 2017. Speaking with Ryan Seacrest on his On Air with Ryan Seacrest show, Perry explained: "We'd had little falling outs here and there. We'd had some public Twitter spats … Eight years or so had passed. It was time to put all that behind us."
During her interview with Seacrest, the "Swish Swish" singer also recalled how their resolution came about. "We just bumped into each other and he said, 'I think I have a song that maybe you should come check out,' " Perry added. "I was like, 'Cool,' because we had always meant to work together for years and years and years. "I came to the studio and he played me a bunch of unfinished but really solid moments for his new record," she said. "Then he played me this one part for this new song called 'Feels' and I was like, 'Oh yeah.' This is like my favorite song off the record. I was just down to do it."
3 of 9
KATY PERRY & TAYLOR SWIFT
Current status: Not on talking terms
Swift and Perry battled each other for years, though neither party criticized the other by name. Before this year, Swift came closest during a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone. "For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not," Swift said at the time. "She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?' " At the time, Swift added of the then-unnamed artist, "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."
While promoting her album, Witness, Perry opened up more than once about her current dynamic with Swift, lavishing the fellow singer with well wishes. In a 2017 interview with Australia's Today show, Perry was asked, once again, about her relationship with Swift. Again, she extended a message of forgiveness. "I mean, I love her, I always have," Perry told the interviewer. "We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.' "
Swift has not yet responded to any one of Perry's multiple blessings or offers of forgiveness — that is, if you don't count her latest single, "Look What You Made Me Do," which seems to show Swift take on quite a number of her haters.
4 of 9
JAY-Z & SOLANGE KNOWLES
Current status: "That's my sister"
In 2014, JAY-Z made headlines when he got into a post-Met Gala elevator fight with his wife, Beyoncé‘s, sister Solange. Now, the rapper is opening up about the infamous scuffle that saw Solange kicking, punching and lunging at him.
"We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we've been cool," Jay said in an interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller. "She's like my sister. I will protect her. That's my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period."
5 of 9
JAY-Z & KANYE WEST
Current status: A strained relationship
During an October 2016 concert, West went on a rant about Jay and the fact that their daughters North and Blue Ivy, respectively, still haven't had a play date. "Our kids ain't never even played together," he said after addressing the possibility of a future Watch the Throne 2 album, which for the record, he says, won't happen because of "TIDAL, Apple bulls—." West also addressed his wife Kim's horrific Paris robbery and Jay and Bey's lack of reaching out during the difficult time. "Don't call me, after the robbery, and say 'how you feelin?' " West vented to his concertgoers. "You wanna know how I'm feelin'? Come by the house."
In an interview with Rap Radar, JAY-Z got candid about his current dynamic with the fellow rapper. "But what really hurt me, you can't bring my kid or my wife into it. … We've gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me." He added: "You know it's a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues. And he knows crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. 'Cause we've never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we've had many. That's part of who we are."
6 of 9
CHRISTINA AGUILERA & PINK
Current status: On good terms
The pair's feud allegedly began during the recording of their "Lady Marmalade" collaboration as Pink explained in a VH1 Behind the Music special released in 2009. "[Label executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn't say hi to any of us and said, 'What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part," she recalled. "I stood up, and I said 'Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f—ing meeting's about.' "
Fast forward to August 2017 when Pink took to Twitter, responding to a user who believed that her 2001 music video for the song — which also featured Aguilera, Mya and Lil' Kim — was the only "relevant" music video of her nearly 20-year career, even calling Pink a "Xtina backup dancer." She added: "Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10 years. We can no longer be happy for each other," Pink, who is the recipient of this year's MTV VMAs Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, tweeted. Adding, "I [heart] Xtina, we've made amends…."
Aguilera has yet to publicly address Pink's tweet, although the the artists seem to be on good terms considering they reunited in 2016 when Pink served as an advisor for Team Christina during the tenth season of The Voice.
7 of 9
NICKI MINAJ & REMY MA
Current status: No reconciliation in sight
Minaj and the Terror Squad rapper have been feuding for years — Minaj supposedly dissed Remy Ma on her track "Dirty Money" off a 2007 EP, in which she raps, "Tell that bitch with the crown to run it like Chris Brown" while sampling one of Ma's Terror Squad songs "Yeah Yeah Yeah" — but their rivalry reached another level in February 2017 when Ma dropped "ShETHER," a 7-minute long diss track in which she accused Minaj of everything from infidelity to getting plastic surgery, which promptly set the Internet on fire and blew up the charts.
On March 10, Minaj responded by dropping three tracks, including "No Frauds," in which she teamed up with her Young Money label mates Drake and Lil Wayne. "You can't be Pablo if your work ain't sellin' / What the f— is this bitch inhalin'? / Tried to drop 'Another One,' you was itchin' to scrap / You exposed your ghostwriter / Now you wish it was scrapped," Minaj rapped on the track (which alludes to "Another One," Ma's follow-up single, which didn't get the same rapturous reception as "ShETHER"), before issuing a challenge to her rap rival.
"The greats took three months to respond to diss records. Queens don't move on peasant time," Minaj wrote on Instagram, addressing the two weeks that she waited before responding. "Queens shut down Paris, then drop hits on #QueenTime… Been writing my own raps since I was 11. God knows. Next week I’ll beat Aretha [Franklin] for the most Hot 100 hits on Billboard by ANY woman in the world EVER in the history of music. Stay in your bum ass place. Jealousy gets you nowhere."
8 of 9
MEEK MILL & DRAKE
Current status: We doubt they're best friends
Their feud began with Mill accusing the Canadian rapper of not writing his own lyrics. The allegation prompted a fierce feud between the rappers — with diss tracks and social media posts flying between the two. During this time, Drake and his longtime friend and collaborator Nicki Minaj — Mill's girlfriend at the time — began drifting apart. "I hate it. It doesn't make me feel good," Minaj told the New York Times when asked of their feud. "You don't ever want to choose sides between people you love. It's ridiculous. I just want it to be over." Minaj and Drake's cool-off period lasted for about a year and a half, but the pair reconnected after the female rapper split from Mill. "I want to say, Nicki Minaj — I'm so glad we found our way back because I love you and I could never, ever, ever see it any other way," Drake said at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
9 of 9
ELTON JOHN & MADONNA
Current status: They made up
How did two of the biggest music legends, who were once friends, experience a falling out? It all started in 2002 when John called Madonna's "Die Another Day" song "the worst Bond tune ever." The insults continued through the years, with John accusing the fellow artist of lip-syncing and referred to her as a "f—ing fairground stripper." But the duo seems to have buried the hatchet, according to the Brit, who addressed their feud during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
"I said something horrible about her that you should never say," he told the host in 2016. "I was in a restaurant in the south of France a couple of years ago and she walked in so I sent her a note saying, 'You'll probably never speak to me again but I am really sorry and ashamed of myself and can I buy you dinner.' She was very gracious and accepted and we talked. We are fine — it was just me and my big mouth."
