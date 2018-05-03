Taylor Swift Goes on a 'Caticorn' Adventure Days Before Kicking Off Reputation Stadium Tour

Days before kicking off her highly anticipated Reputation Stadium Tour in Arizona, Taylor Swift squeezed in a little adventure with her trusty sidekick Olivia.

In a new DirectTV Taylor Swift NOW commercial, the superstar, 28, rides a giant version of her feline friend, who’s also gotten a magical makeover as a “caticorn” (complete with rainbow-colored horn).

Sporting a matching colorful outfit, the “Delicate singer sprinkles fairy dust and gracefully travels through the forest with Olivia and a DirectTV “spokesperson.”

This isn’t the first time Olivia has had her star turn. Last year, the Scottish Fold was featured in an outtake from another AT&T ad campaign.

In the video, the singer crawls across the floor and asks Olivia in a baby voice, “Are you a saber-toothed tiger cub? Are you my baby wolverine?”

She goes on to ask, “Are you Princess of Meow Town?”

And also, “Are you just a melting snowman? Are you just a sloth?”

Then she declares, “‘Cause you’re just a little unicorn kitty cat!” Before finally asking, “Are you my magical Pegasus? Do you want to write some songs?”

On Wednesday, Swift showed off another mode of transportation — a “rocket sled” that will be used to jet her across stadiums — in behind the scenes footage from her tour rehearsals.

Taylor Swift/Instagram

“It takes me from one place really quickly to another place, and the stage is so big that I guess we need that,” said Swift on her Instagram Story, which showed her demonstrating her new vehicle.

“The frenzy continues to grow as Taylor Swift has already broken the University of Phoenix Stadium’s concert attendance record, which was previously held by One Direction in 2014 with 56,524 fans,” Tom Sadler, President and CEO of the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority, previously said in a statement. “With 11 days left before the show, Swift has already surpassed their attendance number. The Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour, in Glendale, Arizona on May 8th will feature Swift along with opening acts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.”