Taylor Swift’s Original ‘Gorgeous’ Lyrics Pack a Message About an Ex-Boyfriend

In a video released Wednesday, Taylor Swift intimately shared the writing process of her latest track “Gorgeous.” Although many fans already dove deep to figure out references to her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn and just who that baby is at the beginning, Swifties got more detailed clues about the Reputation song in the behind-the-scenes clip, specifically from different versions of lines that are widely believed to be about her ex Calvin Harris.

“And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us,” sings Swift in the final track. “He’s in the club doing I don’t know what/ You’re so cool it makes me hate you so much/ I hate you so much.”

The DJ reference isn’t in this variation, which reveals a potential strain on a relationship: “And I’ve got a boyfriend, he’s older than us/ I haven’t seen him in a couple of months/ I go through phases when it comes to love.”

Then there’s this version: “And I’ve got a boyfriend, he’s older than us/ I haven’t seen him in a couple of months/ My reputation precedes both of us.”

"i got a boyfriend, he's older than us / i haven't seen him in a couple of months" are u shitting me taylor — ellie bate (@eleanorbate) November 1, 2017

watching and seeing @taylorswift13 deep in thought as to what lyrics should be next, im sitting here rooting for her… even though the song is out already 🤣 #Gorgeous #reputationERA https://t.co/dhUs7ecSBD — keneita (@KlossyNation) November 1, 2017

Who else is freaking out over the original Gorgeous lyrics right now?! — Taylor Swift Podcast (@Swiftcast13) November 1, 2017

“Even the cutting room floor lines are 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote one fan who noticed the clues. Read above for more reactions.