Taylor Swift Drops New Song ‘Call It What You Want’ — and Reveals All the Details of Her Relationship with Joe Alwyn

With just a week to go until Taylor Swift releases her highly anticipated album Reputation, the star gave her fans another peek at her new music Thursday night by dropping a new song titled “Call It What You Want.”

The latest single is the fourth song Swifties have heard from the singer’s upcoming sixth studio album, Reputation, and details more information about her romance with British actor Joe Alwyn.

“My Baby’s fly like a jet stream/ high above the whole scene/ Loves me like I’m brand new so call me what you want, yeah,” the Grammy winner belts out.

“I want to wear his initial on a chain around my neck, not because he owns me/ but ‘cause he really knows me,” Swift also sings.

The Grammy winner, 27, teased the track Thursday morning on her Instagram account, posting select lyrics that immediately had fans speculating if it was a follow-up to her 2008 smash hit “Love Story.”

In “Love Story,” Swift sings: “Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone / I’ll be waiting, all that’s left to do is run / You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess / It’s a love story, baby just say yes.”

And in “Call It What You Want,” Swift appears to reference those lyrics: “You don’t need to save me … But would you run away with me? … Yes.”

“Call It What You Want” marks the third love song Swift has released off Reputation. “…Ready for It” and “Gorgeous” are both reportedly about her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she’s been quietly dating for a year.

November is going to be a busy month for the singer, whose performance of a new song from Reputation will air during ABC’s TGIT block on Nov. 9.

She is also set to perform on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 11, and the performance will mark her first public appearance since her new album — out Nov. 10 — was announced.