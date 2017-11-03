‘My Baby’s Fly Like a Jet Stream’: Read All the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s New Love Song ‘Call It What You Want’

Taylor Swift dropped another love song off her album Reputation late Thursday night, and fans immediately went into a frenzy over the intimate track.
“Call It What You Want” appears to detail her courtship with her British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn and also references her drama-filled 2015 and her conscious decision to go under the radar for most of 2016.
The Grammy winner, 27, has been quietly dating Alwyn for about a year, and while her sultry hit “…Ready for It?” and “Gorgeous” both also appear to be about him, “Call” is the most revealing song yet.
Read the full lyrics below to “Call It What You Want” below:
[Verse 1]
My castle crumbled overnight
I brought a knife to a gunfight
They took the crown but it’s alright
All the liars are calling me one
Nobody’s heard from me for months
I’m doing better than I ever was
[Chorus]
Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream
Walking with his head down
I’m the one he’s walking to
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
My baby’s fly like a jet stream
High above the whole scene
Loves me like I’m brand new
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
[Verse 2]
All my flowers grew back as thorns
Windows boarded up after the storm
He built a fire just to keep me warm
All the drama queens taking swings
All the jokers dressing up as kings
They fade to nothing when I look at him
And I know I make the same mistakes every time
Bridges burn, I never learn
At least I did one thing right, I did one thing right
I’m laughing with my lover
Making forts under covers
Trust him like a brother
Yeah, you know I did one thing right
Starry eyes sparking up my darkest night
[Chorus]
Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream
Walking with his head down
I’m the one he’s walking to
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
My baby’s fly like a jet stream
High above the whole scene
Loves me like I’m brand new
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
[Bridge]
I want to wear his initial on a chain around my neck
Chain round my neck
Not because he owns me
But ’cause he really knows me
Which is more than they can say
I recall late November
Holding my breath, slowly I said “you don’t need to save me
But would you run away with me?”
Yes
[Chorus]
My baby’s fit like a daydream
Walking with his head down
I’m the one he’s walking to
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
My baby’s fly like a jet stream
High above the whole scene
Loves me like I’m brand new
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
[Ending]
Call it what you want, call it what you want
Call it what you want, call it what you want
Call it what you want, call it what you want
Call it what you want, call it what you want
Call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to