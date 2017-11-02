Why Taylor Swift's New Reputation Song Might Be 'Love Story 2.0'

Taylor Swift teased Thursday that she’s dropping a new song titled “Call It What You Want” at midnight. It’s the fourth track released from her highly anticipated Reputation LP, and while most of the songs beg the question, “Is it about Joe Alwyn?!” “Call It What You Want” is spurring a different speculation entirely: Is this the sequel to “Love Story”? Based off the lyrics that Swift revealed this morning, some fans — including one that compared the lyrics on Twitter — certainly think so.
Let’s take a trip back in time to when 2008’s Fearless dropped and Kim Kardashian was a huge “Love Story” stan. The chorus was classic Taylor Swift — boy and girl meet and fall in love with a little bit of drama — and Miley Cyrus’ ex-boyfriend starred in the video.
Sings Swift: “Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone/ I’ll be waiting, all that’s left to do is run/ You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess/ It’s a love story/ Baby, just say yes.”
Now, take a look at the lyrics for “Call It What You Want”, according to Swift: “But would you run away with me?” … “Yes”
Plus: “Holding my breath/ Slowly I said/ ‘You don’t need to save me…’”
If this theory is true, Swift is completely turning around the classic Swiftian narrative: She doesn’t need Romeo to save her this time around. But as is the case throughout the Reputation era so far, we won’t know for sure until we hear the song.
See more thoughts from fans below:
Reputation is out Nov. 10.