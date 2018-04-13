Taylor Swift‘s heartfelt love songs perfectly capture the ups and downs of relationships for legions of Swifties — including her younger brother Austin.

As the superstar, 28, gears up for her massive Reputation Stadium Tour (kicking off May 8 in Arizona), the Cover Versions actor tells PEOPLE exclusively his favorite track off her latest album is the piano ballad “New Year’s Day.”

“I love how that song, like so many of hers, captures something very honest about the quiet but meaningful moments in a relationship,” says Austin, 26. “A number of times I’ve gotten to hear Taylor’s songs at the stage where they’re just her and a piano. Those are some of the best memories I have.”

Charley Gallay/Getty

Co-written with longtime friend Jack Antonoff, Taylor — who has been dating actor Joe Alwyn, 27, for more than a year — revealed earlier this year the song was inspired after a New Year’s Eve party held at her London home.

“I was thinking about how everybody talks and thinks about who you kiss at midnight,” she told her fans at a secret session. “Like it’s this big romantic idea of like, ‘Who are you gonna kiss at midnight, like ring in the New Year.’ And I think that is very romantic.”

“But I think there’s something even more romantic about who’s gonna deal with you on New Year’s Day. Who’s willing to give you Advil and clean up the house. I think that states more of a permanence,” she continued.

Taylor has shared fun moments with Austin in the past on her social media accounts, and she also attended several of his campus play productions while he was studying film at the University of Notre Dame.