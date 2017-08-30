Why Taylor Swift Is ‘Very Happy’ with Boyfriend Joe Alwyn: ‘He Is Supportive of Her Work’

Taylor Swift is breaking records left and right with her new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” and her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn is also stronger than ever.

A source close to the Grammy winner, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively the duo are still “very happy together” and continuing to spend time with each other out of the spotlight.

“Her decision to keep her relationship with Joe quiet is making her happy,” says the source. “They have been getting to know each other slowly without any pressure.”

For all the details on Swift’s new music and her life now, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Earlier this year, Swift spent an extended period of time with Alwyn in the U.K. while he filmed his upcoming movie The Favourite.

The actor also often visits his girlfriend in the States and “is very happy about spending time at home with Taylor,” adds the source. “They seem to be on the same page. Joe is getting to know Taylor’s parents and everyone likes him. He is very supportive of her work.”

Last week, the singer dropped her new scathing pop track that satirizes her public persona and hits back at her haters, including famous ones like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West.

The star smashed records with her dramatic music video for “Look,” racking up more than 40 million views in 24 hours on YouTube.

Her album Reputation is out Nov. 10.