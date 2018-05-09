Taylor Swift Gave Supportive Boyfriend Joe Alwyn a Cute Shout-out on Tour Opening Night

Going strong!

While performing to a record-breaking crowd at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Taylor Swift had an extra-special fan in the audience — her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Spotted by fans in the stands, Swift’s British beau, 27, kept incognito in a baseball cap, denim jacket and white T-shirt.

He was there to see Taylor herself bc the 'he said and she said' does not work on him. This is Joe Alwyn, be like Joe. pic.twitter.com/ucUmsv36pz — Rv | TEAR reputation (@namjoonsswiftie) May 9, 2018

While singing her hit song “Gorgeous” — which is rumored to have been inspired by Alwyn — Swift seemingly gave her boyfriend a cute shout-out when she pointed to him in the crowd. According to fans in attendance, Alwyn proudly recorded his girlfriend during the song.

Ahead of her opening night performance, a source told PEOPLE exclusively Alwyn will be joining Swift on tour when he can, adding that the singer, 28, is “still very happy with Joe.” The couple have been quietly dating for more than a year.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Bryan Steffy/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Camila Cabello and Charli XCX opened for Swift, who performed a total of 24 hits throughout the night. Her set list included nearly all the songs off her latest album reputation and fan favorites like “All Too Well” off her Red album and “Shake It Off” and “Style” off her 1989 album.

RELATED: Snakes, Rockets & Her Dad Scott! Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour

As teased by the Grammy winner over the last couple weeks, she had plenty of costume changes and surprises in store for her loyal Swifties.

Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/Getty

“Taylor couldn’t be more excited about the tour. She has been rehearsing nonstop and perfecting everything. She can’t stop talking about it. It’s so fun to see her this happy and excited,” said the source.

Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour will see her play dates across North America, Europe and Oceania through November.