Selena Gomez is “glad” her best friend Taylor Swift was born on Dec. 13.

The “Wolves” singer, 25, celebrated the reputation hitmaker’s 28th birthday on Wednesday with a short video of the pair giggling and goofing off together. “I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!),” Gomez began her dedication to Swift.

“Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift,” the 13 Reasons Why co-executive producer concluded.

The footage of her and Swift appear to be recent as Gomez is sporting blonde streaks, a hair transformation she debuted in November at the 2017 American Music Awards.

“I love you guys so much. Thank you for making this, what an amazing way to start my birthday,” Swift thanked her fans on Wednesday for making a video montage.

Gomez and the country-turned-pop star first met in 2008 when they were each dating a Jonas brother. Selena (at the height of her Disney Channel fame) was dating Nick Jonas around the same time Taylor was seeing Joe Jonas.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift in 200 Todd Williamson/WireImage

On her close bond with Swift, Gomez told KISS FM UK that the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has been supportive of her career and kidney transplant recovery. Likewise, Gomez was there for Swift through her ups and downs, including when she testified in court on Aug. 10 about being assaulted.

“She’s been a fighter, a warrior and a friend through all of this, we actually talked about it a few days ago, it’s almost been 12 years of friendship,” she said.

We love you So So So So So Soooo MUCH!!! Happy Birthday @taylorswift !!!!! 🎂🎈🎉🎁😻 A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Dec 13, 2017 at 7:58am PST

Also on Swift’s big day, squad members including Lily Aldridge and Karlie Kloss wished her a happy birthday this year.