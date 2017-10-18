Taylor Swift Gives Inside Look Into Behind the Scenes Wardrobe Closet of 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video

Welcome to the “apocalypse” of wardrobes.

Taylor Swift gave her fans an inside look into her wardrobe room for the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. The 27-year-old pop star released her highly-anticipated music video in late August, and gave fans nostalgia by bringing back some of her best recognized looks from previous videos.

In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, Swift shows fans “where the apocalypse of clothing has all congregated and essentially I’ve just done the longest fitting of my entire life.”

“One of the craziest things about this video is that it’s kind of like calling back to looks of previous album cycles,” she said, taking clothes off of racks and recalling the events associated with them.

Swift also introduces her “former selves” on the set of the video, where the “22” singer explains a bit about each of the outfits they are all wearing.

“This is like VMAs, this is I think a promo shoot, this is ACM Awards, this is BMI Awards when I bleached my hair — that was a fun phase, wow,” she said.

The singer has slowly returned to the spotlight after time away. Swift treated fans to a secret session last week where 100 selected fans in the U.K. were invited to preview her new album.

She’s also placed her entire catalogue back on Spotify with a personally curated playlist on the streaming service delivered on look inside to her favorite songs.

Reputation is in stores Nov. 10.