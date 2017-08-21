She’s back!

Three years after releasing her record-breaking pop album 1989 — and three days after going dark on social media — Taylor Swift reopened her accounts Monday morning, though the purpose remains murky thus far.

Swift shared a mysterious 10-second video on her social media accounts at 11 a.m. Monday morning — her first post since her accounts were scrubbed on Friday. The distorted, silent clip appears to depict a snake tail (though some social media users also compared the image to a cat or dragon tail). Swift presented the footage without any caption.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

The strange clip comes as speculation swirls that Swift is preparing to release her sixth studio album and first full-length record since 2014’s massive 1989. Last Friday, she caused a fan frenzy as she removed her profile pictures from Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and deleted all her posts from Instagram and Twitter.

Swifties have been impatiently anticipating new solo music from the Grammy winner, who previously released a new album every two years.

In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017

Rumors have percolated that Swift may share a new song — possibly named “Timeless” — at 2 p.m. ET on Monday. Some have suggested that this timing was designed to coincide with the solar eclipse.

“Wildest Dreams” director Joseph Kahn retweeted the clip with a simple smiley face, then added, “In 30 minutes, as a show of power, Taylor Swift will blot out the sun.”

FINALLY!!!!! According to Genius, Taylor Swift's new single is called "Timeless".

A website with the name was created. #TS6 pic.twitter.com/rLdGFqnedG — Taylor Swift Now (@TaylorSwiftN0W) August 21, 2017

According to several radio DJs, some Taylor news will be released at 2pm eastern today 😱😱😱😱 #TS6ISCOMING — Swiftcast (@Swiftcast13) August 21, 2017

Aside from a high-profile trial in Denver against David Mueller, a former radio deejay host who was recently found guilty of assault and battery against Swift for groping her during a meet-and-greet photo session in 2013, the star has been largely under the radar.

A source told PEOPLE in May Swift — who wrote Little Big Town’s “Better Man” last year and released her hit song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (with Zayn Malik) in January — was hard at work on her new music.

“She is very excited about her new album,” said the source. “She can’t wait to share with her fans later this year.”

The star told Vogue in 2016 she was “going to live my life a little bit without the pressure on myself to create something” and focus on some short-term goals, like learning how to make a “good drink” and getting CPR-certified.