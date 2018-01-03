Taylor Swift Announces New Concert Dates Amid Mixed Sales Reports

Taylor Swift is adding new concert dates to her massive Reputation stadium tour amid mixed reports about ticket sales.

Bringing the total number of upcoming concerts to 51, Swift announced seven new shows on Wednesday. (See the complete list below.)

In a story calling the tour a “disaster,” the New York Post reported “stratospheric markups and greedy sales gimmicks” have prevented shows from selling out. “Sales so far have been a mega disappointment,” said a music industry insider, according to the Post. “There are hundreds if not thousands of tickets left for every show.” (Reps for Swift and concert promoter AEG did not immediately respond to EW’s requests for comment.)

However, Billboard contends the singer is on track to notch one of the highest billing runs ever. According to estimates from Billboard sources, Swift’s jaunt could earn anywhere from $390 million to $510 million.

At their initial release, Swift’s seat prices had some fans balking at the numbers. That might mean dates don’t sell out at lightning speed like they used to, but the move is intentional: Swift is poised to take home more cash for those billings while also combatting the notoriously problematic secondary market that plagues live music fans.

The Post story points the finger at Taylor Swift Tix, the name of her Fan Verified Ticketmaster program, which sells much smaller batches to potential audience members and rewards “real” fans with better access to purchase points. Artists like Bruce Springsteen have employed the program, but Swift’s version added a “boosts” feature that promised priority to fans who purchased Reputation (the best-selling album of 2017), ordered merchandise, and showed Swift love on social media. Billboard noted that this “slow-ticketing” model might suggest the “days of instant tour sellouts are gone.”

The full run kicks off in Arizona on May 8 and concludes in Texas in the first week of October. Tickets for the new performances will go on sale Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. local time and fans can also purchase advance tickets via Ticketmaster’s Taylor Swift Presale. Registration opens this Friday at 10 a.m. ET and continues through Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Reputation, Swift’s good-girl-gone-bad sixth studio LP, reclaimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 this week.

Ticketing information can be found on Swift’s website. See the full list of Reputation dates below.

May 8 – University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NEW SHOW: May 11 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

May 12 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

May 18 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

May 19 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

May 22 – CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

May 25 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

June 1 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

June 2 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

June 30 – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky

July 7 – Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

July 10 – FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.

NEW SHOW: July 11 – FedExField in Washington, D.C.

NEW SHOW: July 13 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 14 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 17 – First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

July 20 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 21 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

NEW SHOW: July 22 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

NEW SHOW: July 26 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

July 27 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

July 28 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Aug. 3 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Aug. 4 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Aug. 7 – Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Aug. 10 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Aug. 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Aug. 14 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Aug. 18 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

Aug. 25 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Aug. 28 – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

NEW SHOW: Aug. 31 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sept. 1 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sept. 8 – Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Sept. 15 – Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Sept. 18 – The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Sept. 22 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Sept. 29 – NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NEW SHOW: Oct. 5 – AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Oct. 6 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas