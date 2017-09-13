Maggie Gyllenhaal Has No Idea Where Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Scarf Is

Taylor Swift’s 2012 track “All Too Well” is widely believed to be about ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, meaning the lyric, “Left my scarf there at your sister’s house” would be about his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Maggie, though, has no idea what the deal with this scarf is.

When the Deuce star went on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night, host Andy Cohen asked Maggie if it’s true that Swift left a scarf at her house once. At first, Maggie was confused, as anyone who gets asked about a pop star’s scarf all the time would be. “I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf,” she said. “What is this?”

Cohen goes on to explain the song and lyric. “I am in the dark about the scarf,” Maggie responded, before clarifying: “It’s totally possible. I don’t know. I have been asked this before.”

Of course, creative license is a thing, so who really cares Swift left a scarf at Maggie Gyllenhaal’s house or not? Or maybe the scarf is real, and Maggie just forgot that one of her brother’s girlfriends once left a winter accessory in her living room. Or, and this is the most likely option, maybe Jake stopped by his sister’s one night to borrow milk or something and snuck the scarf out so he could keep it in his drawer until he needs to sell it on eBay. Yeah, sure, Jake’s doing great now, but everyone could always use a backup plan.

The lesson here: Everyone, stop asking Maggie Gyllenhaal about Taylor Swift’s scarf. (Also, revisit “All Too Well” because it’s great.)

This article originally appeared on Ew.com