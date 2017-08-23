Music

Taylor Swift Has a Reputation for Great Cover Art: See the Pop Star's Record Style Through the Years

Taylor Swift is back and addressing her character in her new album, Reputation, which will be released Nov. 10

TAYLOR SWIFT - 2006

Taylor Swift packed up her bags and moved to Nashville, Tennessee at the tender age of 14 to pursue her love for country music. Two years later, she released her debut album, Taylor Swift, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart. All five singles released from the album, including "Our Song" and "Teardrops on My Guitar," were certified platinum by the RIAA.

FEARLESS - 2008

Not only did Swift co-write all 13 tracks on her second studio album Fearless, but she also made her debut as a record producer, co-producing all songs on the album with Nathan Chapman. After the album's release in 2008, Swift set out on her first-ever headlining concert tour, the Fearless Tour, from April 2009 to June 2010. Swift, who was 20 at the time, became the youngest artist to have a best-selling album when Fearless sold 3.2 million copies in 2009. The record went on to win four Grammys, including album of the year.

SPEAK NOW - 2010

Swift wrote her third studio album, Speak Now, entirely by herself as the follow-up to Fearless. The album's original title was Enchanted, but it was changed by her label's president after believing the song's themes were less about fairytales and more about real life experiences, like heartbreak, romance and love. The album, which included songs "Mine" and "Sparks Fly" debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

RED - 2012

Swift's fourth studio album, Red, features 16 songs, including a collaboration with Ed Sheeran. Each and every Tuesday leading up to the album's release, Swift released a new song from the album. In its debut week, Red sold approximately two albums every second

1989 - Released 2014

Named after the year she was born, Swift's fifth album 1989 marked her transition from country to pop. "My music before this has been very guitar-heavy, live drums, it's had a very acoustic sound at its core," Swift previously said in PEOPLE’s new 40th Anniversary issue. "This is a sound that's based in synth pop and keyboards and automated drums and vocal layering." The album won three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016.

REPUTATION - 2017

Three years after releasing her record-breaking pop album 1989,  Swift annouced via social media on August 23 that she would be releasing her sixth studio album, Reputation, on Nov. 10. With black and white cover art that features Swift sporting her signature dark lip, slicked-back hair and a sweatshirt, the mock newspaper headlines and columns superimposed over part of her face give a strong hint that she's about to address the drama that's encompassed her life. The singer has also been posting  videos of a slithering snake for the last week, leading fans to believe it has something to do with her first single, which drops at midnight Aug. 25.

