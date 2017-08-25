Taylor Swift‘s reputation has extended as far as ABC.

After Swift, 27, dropped her newest single “Look What You Made Me Do,” ABC quickly dropped their latest promo for its Thank God It’s Thursday [TGIT] offering with Swift’s track providing the theme song for some serious strutting, smooching and devious behavior.

The song played perfectly off of the three strong female leads that star in Shonda Rhimes‘ TV line-up: Meredith Grey, Olivia Pope, and Annalise Keating.

The Twitter account for Grey’s Anatomy released the promo, writing, “We’ve got a #reputation. The countdown to TGIT has begun. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #TGITaylor.”

ABC’s use of Swift’s single shouldn’t come as surprising seeing as the popstar has a cat named Meredith, after Ellen Pompeo’s iconic character.

Fans quickly picked up on the hashtag, from loving it to having mixed feelings.

Aside from blasting Swift’s new song, the promo pumped fans up for the coming season of Grey’s Anatomy with Meredith Grey grabbing new love interest Nathan Riggs for a kiss.

Scandal‘s Olivia Pope is also reigniting an old flame… with Fitz Grant. The two can be seen sharing a searing kiss in the TGIT trailer.

Swift’s first solo single in three years dropped late Thursday night, causing a social media storm.

Co-written by the “Shake It Off” singer and her longtime pal Jack Antonoff (who also produced several tracks off her last album 1989), the brooding, dark track takes on her haters and includes an interpolation of “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred.

The single is the first song off of Swift’s upcoming album, Reputation, which will be released on Nov. 10.

ABC’s TGIT line-up is back on the small screen Sept. 28.