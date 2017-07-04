Is Taylor Swift Breaking Tradition? Singer and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Seemingly Skip Her Annual 4th of July Bash

Last year, Taylor Swift‘s famed Fourth of July party at her Rhode Island mansion was the ultimate star-studded spectacle. Nearly every member of the Squad was in attendance, and Swift went very public with her romance with Tom Hiddleston, who sported a “I Heart T.S.” tank top as the lovebirds frolicked in the ocean.

This year, the scene at Watch Hill was much quieter – and fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the “Bad Blood” singer and her new beau Joe Alwyn were left disappointed.

Though there was a large inflatable slide set up in the yard again this year, there were no signs of a party. Teenage fans camped out at a nearby lighthouse with “We Love You Taylor” signs were slightly rewarded when Swift’s father sent over 1989 guitar picks.

Last week, there were unconfirmed reports of Swift’s private plane leaving London and landing in Rhode Island with Swift and Alwyn aboard. However, the pair haven’t been spotted around town at any of Swift’s usual haunts.

“Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She wanted to get to know him without any chaos. She has learned from the past.”

Swift’s holiday soirée has become well-known on the Internet since she first began documenting the shindigs on social media back in 2014.

Past guests have included Swift’s friends like Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss, and, last year, special visitors including Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds.

And Swift’s Rhode Island home is certainly suited for its star-studded guests. While Swift didn’t purchase her $17 million residence until 2013, high-profile visitors from Clark Gable and Henry Ford to Conan O’Brien and Hugh Jackman have long inhabited the Watch Hill village, where Swift has been known to dine at local restaurants like Olympia Tea Room and The Cooked Goose.