Tamar Braxton Deletes Instagram After Clarifying Where Things Stand with Ex Vince Herbert

Tamar Braxton may have been spotted with her estranged husband Vince Herbert over the holidays, but the singer is squashing rumors that they’re back together.

In an Instagram post from Tuesday seen by E! News before Braxton deleted her account, she claimed the former couple’s main focus is their 4-year-old son, Logan Vincent.

“NOPE! Sorry! Not together but since the craziness the other day, we DID agree to create a better environment for my son!!” Braxton, 40, wrote. “Angry or not…it’s about my SON!!”

She added, “P.s. we ALSO agreed not to speak on this anymore in public after this! My son can read and he’s NOT dumb #2018goals #praymystrengthinthelord I’ve made LOTS of mistakes and I’m just trying to be a better person.”

After spending New Year’s Eve together, Braxton and Herbert were spotted with their son at LAX airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday, sparking rumors of a reconciliation.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty

The duo split at the end of October, when Braxton filed for divorce after nine years of marriage. Despite telling PEOPLE Now that she was “at peace” in November, drama flared on Dec. 30 when she claimed that another woman contacted her saying she had been impregnated by Herbert.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Braxton reportedly claimed that an unidentified woman told her that “Vincent Herbert is having a baby,” and that Herbert had then called Braxton “begging and lying” despite a “protection order,” according to E!.

“Smh happy new year folks!! Ladies and gentlemen know that 2018 is a FRESH start and if i can leave this liar u can leave yours too,” Braxton reportedly added.

Vince Herbert and Tamar Braxton David Livingston/Getty

RELATED: Tamar Braxton and Estranged Husband Vince Herbert Aren’t Living Together

According to online jail records, Herbert was arrested on Christmas Day and released later that night on a $20,000 bond. While TMZ reported that Herbert was booked on suspicion of spousal assault, Braxton said in a statement to PEOPLE that things did not get physical between the two of them. (Herbert did not respond to a request for comment.)

“Cooparenting while going through a divorce is not a easy task,” she said. “While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays. In the midst of everything our family is going through things got heated and a bit exaggerated.”

“To be clear, there was no physical interaction between Vince and me on Christmas” she continued. “While I do not appreciate his lack of respect for our family and him allegedly impregnating another woman, I cannot paint him as a vicious abuser, that Vince is not.”

“I’m deeply hurt and saddened that this will be how we will remember Christmas 2017, but, my motto is and maintains to be ‘Bluebird of Happiness’ and nobody will stop my joy and Blessings going into the New Year! God Bless!” she added, referencing the title of her most recent album.

On Friday, Braxton also posted a video on her Instagram Story confirming that she still loved her estranged husband. “He’s my best friend, he’s my son’s father. I will always hold him down. I will always love him, and what will be, will be.”