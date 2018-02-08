T-Pain Confirms Quincy Jones' Claims About Poor Performance on Tribute Record: 'I Hated It'

Yet another claim from Quincy Jones‘ headline-making Vulture interview has been confirmed.

On Wednesday, New York Magazine‘s pop culture site published a wide-ranging-interview with the 84-year-old record producer in which he opened up about everything from working with Michael Jackson to dating Ivanka Trump.

Some of his allegations seemed out there, but a few — like the fact that Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor had a sexual relationship — have already been confirmed to be true.

And now rapper T-Pain has come forward and verified another one.

Quincy Jones and T-Pain Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Paras Griffin/Getty

In Jones’ interview, he talked about learning from the mistakes made while making his last album, 2010’s Q: Soul Bossa Nostra.

“I was not in favor of doing it, but the rappers wanted to record something as a tribute to me, where they’d do versions of songs that I’d done over my career,” Jones said. “I said to them, “Look, you got to make the music better than we did on the originals.” That didn’t happen. T-Pain, man, he didn’t pay attention to the details.”

T-Pain had collaborated with Robin Thicke on a cover of “Pretty Young Thing,” the record made famous by Jackson in 1982. And in a series of tweets on Wednesday, he admitted Jones was right.

“For the record I told my managers (at the time) and I told @QuincyDJones in his face ‘I don’t want to remake any of your past records because I know I’m gonna f—k it up. I’ll never be able to reach the greatest of MJ’ it took them hours to pump me up to even go in the booth. And I still hated it when I came out of the booth,” the 32-year-old rapper, née Faheem Rashad Najm, explained.

And I still hated it when I came out of the booth. Then the song came out and it was even worse than it sounded in the studio. This is legit one of the reasons I don’t work with the managers I had anymore because if I said I was uncomfortable doing something they didn’t care 2/2 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 7, 2018

But also to be real. It just seems like @QuincyDJones is pissed off at the whole world. I have nothing but respect for the guy so I don’t know why we didn’t hold the song or tell me exactly what he wanted when I kept taking the headphones off beggin for direction from the God — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 7, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor Had Sex, Says the Comedian’s Widow

His opinion didn’t change after hearing the finished song. “The song came out and it was even worse than it sounded in the studio,” T-Pain said. “This is legit one of the reasons I don’t work with the managers I had anymore because if I said I was uncomfortable doing something they didn’t care.”

While T-Pain admitted Jones was right, he still had questions about Jones’ motives in giving the interview and why he did nothing to help the musician in the studio.

“To be real. It just seems like @QuincyDJones is pissed off at the whole world,” T-Pain wrote. “I have nothing but respect for the guy so I don’t know why we didn’t hold the song or tell me exactly what he wanted when I kept taking the headphones off beggin’ for direction from the God.”