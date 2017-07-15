T.I. Posts Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to ‘Beautiful’ Ex Tiny Harris

Things may be over between T.I. and Tiny Harris, but they remain best friends.

The rapper, 36, posted a happy birthday tribute for the singer on Friday, writing, “Happy Gday to my beautiful lovely lil loud mouth, argumentative know it all, s— kickin, Cap a– Southside Patna.”

“@majorgirl As a couple We’ve experienced some of the greatest moments in our lives together & burnt a hole in a bunch of big bags of money, in some of the most beautiful places in the world,” he continued writing. “And while I may have f—ed up & still have so many more f— ups in me on so many levels, one thing that’s never gon change is how I consider you… You are, have been, & always will be one of the Best Friends I have in the world.”

Harris, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday, filed for divorce from T.I. last December after six years of marriage.

The two married in 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida, and have three children together. They both have children from previous relationships: T.I. has three other kids, and Harris has one other daughter.

Yassss #Tiny & #TI doing it for the gram on her birthday! 😍 🙌🏽 SWIPE (See earlier post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Harris responded to T.I.’s Instagram post, writing, “Awe Big Daddy… can’t do nothing but say I will always love u forever & day! Always said u were the man to make all my dreams come true! My one of a kind King/patna lol.. I’ll let u slide this time with that one!!”

“Anywho thx for Everything especially those 7 kids… now show up & show out like I know u to do!!” she added. “U still MY King… Mr. Harris…they should all know that.”