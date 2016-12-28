T.I. and Tiny Spent Christmas Together After Divorce Filing: ‘They Have Been On and Off Since They Met’

Tiny may have filed for divorce, but it’s not totally over between her and T.I.

After filing divorce papers on Dec. 7 in Henry County, Georgia, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her rapper husband T.I. spent the Christmas holiday together, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They have been up and down and on and off since they first met,” explains the source. “This is how their relationship is.”

The couple have been together since 2001 and wed six years ago in Miami Beach, Florida. They have three children together: King, 12, Major Philant, 8, and 9-month-old Heiress Diana.

Tiny, 41, also has an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, from a previous relationship, and T.I., 36, has three children — Messiah, Domani and Deyjah — from previous relationships as well.

In August, a rep for Tiny denied rumors of an impending divorce, saying “it will be family over everything” for the pair.

“Certain blogs have ‘reported’ that she’s going to be a single mom, she’s getting a divorce, she has a new residence and everything in between. On behalf of Mrs. Harris, this is the truth – Tameka and T.I. are good. They love each other and they have a beautiful family with seven amazing children,” added the rep.